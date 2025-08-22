Notre Dame Will Go Undefeated in the Regular Season
Notre Dame football is back to a place it hasn't been in decades.
Thanks to a head coach who has prioritized the recruiting trail instead of the golf course like others before him, Notre Dame has a roster with more elite talent than it has had since Lou Holtz was in his heyday in South Bend.
Mix in the bad taste that remains from losing last season's national championship game to Ohio State, and you've got not just a talented team, but an extremely upset one headed into the 2025 college football season.
There are roughly a handful of teams that are as talented as Notre Dame this season, and maybe a couple that have even a hair more than the Irish. However, none of those teams appear on Notre Dame's 2025 regular season schedule.
Notre Dame has a loaded offensive line and backfield, improved weapons in the passing game, and a defense that is strong upfront and among the nation's best in the back.
Here's a quick rundown of the schedule and why Notre Dame wins each game:
Notre Dame at Miami: August 31
All I hear about is how Carson Beck is more proven than CJ Carr. Since when did quarterbacks actually play against each other in a game? Notre Dame is just as, if not more talented at every other spot than the Hurricanes.
Notre Dame 24, Miami 13
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: September 13
To me, the most concerning game on the Notre Dame schedule. The ability to stop the run is key here for the Irish, as the Aggies offer one of the nation's top offensive lines. Good thing Notre Dame has a rather decent running game itself.
Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 16
Notre Dame vs. Purdue: September 20
A hangover from the big games against Miami and Texas A&M is the only thing that will keep Notre Dame from hanging 60 on Purdue for a second-straight season.
Notre Dame 52, Purdue 0
Notre Dame at Arkansas: September 27
Survive what should be a hornet's nest early and dominate late to win by two-plus scores in another SEC venue.
Notre Dame 31, Arkansas 17
Notre Dame vs. Boise State: October 4
No Ashton Jeanty for Boise State means the Broncos can't shorten the game in possessions. Notre Dame picks off three Maddux Madsen passes on its way to victory.
Notre Dame 34, Boise State 14
Notre Dame vs. NC State: October 11
When an old-timer asks what "mid" means, show them NC State football. The Irish start slow but win big.
Notre Dame 41, NC State 10
Notre Dame vs. USC: October 18
I speak for all of us when I say that I hope this isn't the last time for the two rivals. Either way, Notre Dame's lines are both far too much for the constantly rebuilding Trojans.
Notre Dame 34, USC 20
Notre Dame at Boston College: November 1
Boston College winning six or seven games in a season is something you can almost set your watch to. One of those won't be against Notre Dame to start November.
Notre Dame 31, Boston College 14
Notre Dame vs. Navy: November 8
Notre Dame has outscored Navy 93-17 the last two seasons. This one won't be close, either, even if Navy is a possible College Football Playoff contender.
Notre Dame 45, Navy 10
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: November 15
Pitt's offensive line was a turnstyle last season, allowing 43 sacks. Uh, oh. The Panthers defense will provide a test, but you can't lose if the other team doesn't score.
Notre Dame 27, Pittsburgh 10
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: November 22
Notre Dame fans will see up-close why it was a good idea to not have Steve Angeli as the 2025 starting quarterback in this one. Irish roll on senior day.
Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 14
Notre Dame at Stanford: November 29
Andrew Luck's heart is in the right place as he tries to rebuild the Stanford football program, but right now, he's Captain Smith using a bucket to try to bail water off the Titanic.
Notre Dame 52, Stanford 7
Notre Dame's Postseason Chances:
Sure, some of you will call me a homer, and that's fine. What do you call ESPN's computer formula that calls for the same thing, though?
I'll save postseason predictions for another post, but understand that Notre Dame's chances, like most teams entering the 2025 season, will depend on the draw it receives. Joel Klatt predicted the College Football Playoff earlier this week and had Notre Dame as a seven seed, but its draw was as favorable as one could ask for, meaning another outstanding chance at a deep run.
Seeing how far Notre Dame went last year with awful injury luck, I'd love to see what this team is capable of if the injury list is shorter by the time January hits.