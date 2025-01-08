Notre Dame Football: 5 Keys to the Irish Defeating Penn State
Notre Dame and Penn State are similar programs that have struggled to get over the hump recently.
Both built on running the ball and strong defense, what can Notre Dame do to put itself apart and defeat the Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl on January 9?
5. Control The Line Of Scrimmage
Football games at this level are won and lost at the line of scrimmage. This isn't anything groundbreaking, but Notre Dame got to this point by controlling one or both lines of scrimmage for the entirety of the game. It actually shocked many people by how well it controlled the line of scrimmage against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
The Fighting Irish are banged up on both lines but running the ball and stopping the run are everything, especially against a squad like Penn State. If Notre Dame can run effectively with the trio of Love, Price and Leonard, while stopping the Nittany Lions' dynamic duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, the Irish will be well on their way to another massive win.
Allow Riley Leonard To Create
It may not always be pretty or look great on the stat sheet, but Notre Dame is at its best offensively when quarterback Riley Leonard is out creating with his feet and getting huge gains out of broken plays.
Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock knows this very well and will be scheming up a plan to allow Leonard to do his thing once again. Leonard may not get away with just 90 passing yards if Notre Dame intends to win the Orange Bowl, but rushing for over 80 yards again surely would help.
3. Limit Tyler Warren
With Jeremiyah Love banged up, Penn State now has the best offensive weapon on the field with their 6-6 freakishly great tight end Tyler Warren. He can truly do it all and is the Nittany Lions' quarterback Drew Allar's favorite target through the air.
Truth be told, there is not a ton of 'limiting' to be done, as Warren will likely get his. However, Notre Dame needs to do everything it can to not allow him to be a gamebreaker. Safeties Xavier Watts and Adon Shuler will likely hold the responsibility of keeping Warren in check - are they up to the task?
2. Heat Up Drew Allar
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is one of the best quarterbacks in the country when he is on his game and playing with confidence.
The issue at times for him has been when he is forced to play out of rhythm and makes a bad play or two. Allar's confidence has been shook multiple times this season and Notre Dame will be well-aware of how he plays when lacking confidence.
The Irish defense under Al Golden has consistently put pressure on quarterbacks in various ways all season long and that will need to continue. Heat up Allar into a few turnovers and all of a sudden you're on your way to the national championship game.
1. Make Chunk Plays in the Passing Game
Anyone who has watched Notre Dame this season will tell you that the offense lacks explosive plays through the air. It's true, yet teams have still been unable to stop the Irish offensively because of the legs of Riley Leonard and his counterparts Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.
As we get further into the playoffs, Leonard is going to have to make more and more timely throws and that will be the case against Penn State. If he can make chunk plays through the air and genuinely make Penn State fearful of his arm, it will open up everything Notre Dame wants to do on the ground.