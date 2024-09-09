Notre Dame Football: 5 Most Likely Bowl Scenarios After the Loss to Northern Illinois
3. Notre Dame Bowl Projection at 10-2 - and a loss at USC
So here's the real problem with the loss to Northern Illinois.
Had the Irish lost tastefully at Texas A&M to start the season and then beat Northern Illinois, there would be far more of a free pass. They were underdogs against the Aggies.
At that point, a 10-2 record would probably be enough to get into the expanded College Football Playoff, partially because it's Notre Dame. Now, because of the horrible loss to Northern Illinois, the Irish have to do something splashy, and there isn't enough water left in the pool to do a cannonball.
Florida State isn't any good, and beating Louisville and Georgia Tech wouldn't get anything more than an eyebrow raise. Basically, any win from here on - even if the Irish annihilate everyone over the next nine games - doesn't really matter if there isn't a win in LA.
The College Football Playoff committee LOVES momentum teams and hates drama and concerns - hello, 2023 Florida State, but that's for another day. So if the Irish go 10-2 and lose at USC, they can still get in if there aren't other 10-2 options, but the committee would likely go with another 10-2 team from a Power 4 conference - or a 10-3 team that lost its conference championship - over Notre Dame, so ...
Notre Dame Bowl Projection at 10-2 with a loss at USC: TaxSlayer Gator vs Missouri
