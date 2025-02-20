Notre Dame Football: 50 Most Important Plays of 2024 Season (#45-41)
Notre Dame had one of its best years in many Fighting Irish fans lifetimes, playing all the way to the final game before falling to Ohio State in the National Championship game. This is part two of a series as I look back on the plays that made 2024 so special for the Fighting Irish.
Before you go on - in case you missed it: Plays #50-46
45. Special Start for Special Teams
Play: Max Hurleman - Opening Kickoff Fumble Recovery
Game: vs. Virginia, November 16th
Down/Distance: Opening Kickoff
Score After: 0-0
Quarter, Time: 1st, 14:56
Plays in Top 50 From This Game: 2nd/2
No one really thought Virginia stood a chance against the Irish on Senior Day, but the start was even quicker than most expected. The opening kickoff bounced off the chest of the Virginia returner, took one more bounce off the ground and right into the arms of Max Hurleman. Though his return didn't stand, Jeremiyah Love capitalized soon after to give the Irish a 7-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish.
44. Leonard to Evans Before the Half
Play: Riley Leonard 12-yard TD Pass to Mitchell Evans
Game: vs. Florida State, November 9
Down/Distance: 1st/10 on FSU 12
Score After: 14-3
Quarter, Time: 2nd, 0:17
Plays in Top 50 From This Game: 1st/2
The Irish were playing with their food a little in the first half against a moribund Florida State squad, who was sitting at 1-8. The Seminoles whose hope of capitalizing on a stellar 2023 season dissipated early in 2024 lost any shred of hope in this one when Leonard hooked up with Evans on the slot fade for a score.
43. A Sign of Things to Come
Play: Mitch Jeter 46-yard Field Goal
Game: at Texas A&M, August 31
Down/Distance: 4th/3 on A&M 29
Score After: 3-3
Quarter, Time: 1st, 6:39
Plays in Top 50 from This Game: 1st/8
Mitch Jeter banging home a long field goal early on in this one was important for a couple of reasons. The kick tied up a close game on the road in what would be a tight match throughout. But more importantly, it showed the Irish had a kicker who could potentially thrive in high pressure moments. More on that later...
42. Hoosier Nail in the Coffin
Play: Riley Leonard 5-yd TD pass to Jayden Thomas
Game: vs. Indiana, December 20
Down/Distance: 2nd/GL on IND 5
Score After: 14-0 (after XP)
Quarter, Time: 2nd, 12:52
Plays In Top 50 From This Game: 1st/4
It was still relatively early in this one, but the way the Irish defense was playing, it may as well have been over. Thomas's score came at the end of a 16-play, 83-yard drive that ate up 9:08 off the clock. For that drive to follow directly after Jeremiyah Love's 98-yard run on the previous drive showed the Irish could beat you with explosiveness and controlling the game, forcing their opponent into a slow death.
41. They Finally Did It!
Play: Riley Leonard to Beaux Collins 38-yard TD pass
Game: vs. Miami (OH), September 21
Down/Distance: 1st/10 on MIA 38
Score After: 14-3
Quarter, Time: 2nd, 1:05
Plays In Top 50 From This Game: 1st/1
Almost 3.5 games in, Irish fans were wondering if Riley Leonard would even throw a touchdown pass. That may be exaggerating a little, but it's not too far. Notre Dame was struggling to get going on a hot day in South Bend until Collins burnt past a Miami cornerback and hauled in a beautiful ball from Leonard. It was a great score to send the Irish into halftime with a double digit lead, but it wouldn't be the most important connection of the season from these two.