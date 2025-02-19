Notre Dame Football: 50 Most Important Plays of 2024 Season (#50-46)
50. Leonard to Greathouse for the Lead on Louisville
Play: Riley Leonard to 34-yard TD pass to Jaden Greathouse
Game: vs Louisville, September 28th
Down/Distance: 2nd/10 on LOU 34
Score After: 14-7
Quarter, Time: 2nd, 4:59
Plays in Top 50 from This Game: 1st/3
Riley Leonard had thrown just one touchdown pass before connecting with Greathouse. Could he push the ball downfield? This big play against a ranked opponent gave Notre Dame fans hope. The Irish took a 14-7 lead and capitalized on a turnover, as usual.
49. Young Swats the Black Knights
Play: Bryce Young Blocked Punt
Game: vs. Army (Yankee Stadium)
Down/Distance: 4th/8 on ARMY 27
Score After: 7-0
Quarter, Time: 1st, 8:08
Plays in Top 50 from This Game: 1st/2
Marty Biagi’s special teams made an impact all season, with 6-7 freshman Bryce Young a key weapon. His long arms posed a constant threat to punters. This play in the first quarter, with Notre Dame up 7-0 against Army, sparked a floodgate opening soon after.
48. Adon Shuler, Right Place, Right Time
Play: Adon Shuler Fumble Recovery
Game: at Navy, October 26th
Down/Distance: 1st/10 on NAVY 34
Score After: 7-0
Quarter, Time: 1st, 7:03
Plays in Top 50 from This Game: 1st/1
6-0 Navy was licking its chops when the Irish rolled into East Rutherford, but its pretty tough to eat when you're getting kicked in the mouth. Trailing 7-0, Navy running back Alex Tecza coughed up a toss and Shuler, like he would be all season, was there to make a play. The up-and-coming star safety picked it up and took it 28 yards to set up the Irish up great field position en route to a 51-14 win.
47. Price Cruises Through Boilermakers Before Half
Play: Jadarian Price 70-yard TD run
Game: at Purdue, September 14
Down/Distance: 1st/20 on ND 30
Score After: 42-0
Quarter, Time: 2nd, 0:04
Plays in Top 50 from This Game: 1st/1
Three things that make Price's run amazing:
- Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson discussing running out the clock.
- Price’s lateral movement and ability to square his shoulders upfield. He has a chance to be great at the next level.
- This was about dominating, not just surviving.
46. - The Fake Punt That Wasn't
Play: Jordan Faison/Jack Kiser Fake Punt Called Back
Game: vs. Virginia, November 16th
Down/Distance: 4th/6, ND 27
Score: After 14-0
Quarter, Time: 2nd, 3:19
Plays in Top 50 From This Game: 1st/2
It didn't officially count, but who cares? I was there, and of all the sporting events I've attended, only one play matched the sheer confusion of the crowd—A.J. Pierzynski’s dropped third strike in the 2005 ALCS. Fans only noticed Jordan Faison running toward the end zone. While Pierzynski’s play brought joy, this one sparked rage. No explanation would have sufficed, and the illegal formation call seemed weak. Credit to Irish coaching and Marty Biagi’s creativity.