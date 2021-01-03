Notre Dame OL Aaron Banks Declares For The NFL Draft

As expected, Notre Dame senior guard Aaron Banks has declared for the NFL Draft

Notre Dame will now have four starting offensive linemen to replace in 2021, as senior guard Aaron Banks has declared for the NFL Draft.

The Irish left guard earned first-team All-American honors from ESPN and AFCA, and his strong senior season likely boosted his draft stock.

Banks started the last 30 games for Notre Dame at left guard. During Notre Dame's 42-26 win over Florida State, the Irish lost left tackle Liam Eichenberg for several series, and Banks bumped out and handled himself well at the position. Banks has a unique combination of size, power and athleticism, which makes him a very intriguing player.

The Alameda, Calif. native overcame a broken foot during the spring, making the fact he answered the bell week after week even more impressive.

Notre Dame was already set to lose Eichenberg, Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer. With Banks now gone the Irish will have to completely revamp its starting offensive line in 2021. Center Jarrett Patterson is the only expected starter back next season.

