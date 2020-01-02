Notre Dame Adds Grad Transfer Bennett Skowronek

A second former Big Ten athlete will spend his final season at Notre Dame, as former Northwestern wide receiver Bennett Skowronek announced his plans to transfer to Notre Dame.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the 6-4, 215-pound wide caught 110 passes for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns during his career. His best season, at least from a statistical perspective, came as a sophomore, with Skowronek hauling in 45 passes for 644 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2018, Skowronek caught 45 passes for 562 yards and three more scores. He hauled in 12 passes for 141 yards in the first three games of the 2019 season before injuring his leg and missing the remainder of the season, which allowed him to earn a medical redshirt.

A tall, possession receiver with strong hands, Skowronek did his best work between the hashes, with 57.9-percent of his catches coming between the hashes.

Skowronek has already graduated from Northwestern and plans to enroll at Notre Dame for the spring semester.

Notre Dame returns a deep and talented wide receiver corps next season, but it lacked on experience and proven production, something that Skowronek can provide. Skowronek was a captain for Northwestern as a senior in 2018 and was twice named to the Academic All-Big Ten team.

Skowronek joins former Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor, who announced in November his plans to transfer to Notre Dame.

