Notre Dame Adds Grad Transfer Bennett Skowronek

Bryan Driskell

A second former Big Ten athlete will spend his final season at Notre Dame, as former Northwestern wide receiver Bennett Skowronek announced his plans to transfer to Notre Dame.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the 6-4, 215-pound wide caught 110 passes for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns during his career. His best season, at least from a statistical perspective, came as a sophomore, with Skowronek hauling in 45 passes for 644 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2018, Skowronek caught 45 passes for 562 yards and three more scores. He hauled in 12 passes for 141 yards in the first three games of the 2019 season before injuring his leg and missing the remainder of the season, which allowed him to earn a medical redshirt.

A tall, possession receiver with strong hands, Skowronek did his best work between the hashes, with 57.9-percent of his catches coming between the hashes.

Skowronek has already graduated from Northwestern and plans to enroll at Notre Dame for the spring semester.

Notre Dame returns a deep and talented wide receiver corps next season, but it lacked on experience and proven production, something that Skowronek can provide. Skowronek was a captain for Northwestern as a senior in 2018 and was twice named to the Academic All-Big Ten team.

Skowronek joins former Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor, who announced in November his plans to transfer to Notre Dame.

ZonaIrish
ZonaIrish

Hope can contribute

Matt0315
Matt0315

I think it is safe to assume now that Javon McKinley will not be returning next year

Cubster11
Cubster11

Glad to see Kelly continuing to evaluate his roster and bring it grad transfers to positions of need. IMO he’s been average in his evaluation of grad transfers, but Pryor and Skow seem the most promising.

Soillirish12
Soillirish12

Does Javon graduate this spring?

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Matt0315
Matt0315 said: I think it is safe to assume now that Javon McKinley will not be returning next year

As long as Skowronek isn't promised anything and had to earn his keep then this is a smart move. He's a good football player, good possession wide receiver, was a team captain. If they are promising him PT at the expense of younger, more talented players this will be a mistake.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

I'll have more on this in the next day or two. I'm going to watch some more film, but I've always like Skowronek. I liked him coming out of HS and would have been fine if ND offered him back in the 2016 class. He's long, he's a quality athlete (not fast, but athletic), he has strong hands and his ball skills are top-notch. He's a possession receiver that works the middle of the field but can win down the field as well, although NW rarely threw downfield.

If he's coming in to ND knowing he has to compete and earn his keep, this is a great move, because then he would know he might not be "the guy." If he's been promised a role over the more talented younger players just b/c he's experienced, this is a mistake.

I talked to multiple sources surrounding the Isaiah Pryor recruitment, and in that case the staff only promised him a chance to compete, there was no promise of a starting role or playing time. If they did the same thing here then this makes a lot of sense. ND has a lot of young talent at WR, but it's mostly unproven, especially the players that fit Skowronek's skillset and positional role. He isn't going to be taking time away from Keys and Lenzy, for example.

Slobie
Slobie

Would like us to add a grad transfer corner in the same respect. Obi Eboh from Stanford would be good imo. Size and experience at a position that will not have too much of either next year. @Bryan Driskell what say you?

JED 12
JED 12

I hope this is a good pick-up. Since ND added a WR transfer, I wonder if they tried to get Tarik Black from Michigan. Frequently injured but talented.

