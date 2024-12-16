Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Adds Key Alabama Defender in Transfer Portal

Notre Dame is again going after a veteran nickel back in the transfer portal

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; An official moves Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) away from the Auburn Tigers bench after a fight broke out following a play during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14.
Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; An official moves Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) away from the Auburn Tigers bench after a fight broke out following a play during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Notre Dame football is making a key addition in the transfer portal as former Alabama starting defensive back DeVonta Smith is reportedly headed to the Fighting Irish.

Smith will have one year of eligibility remaining and comes to Notre Dame after starting 11 games for Alabama this past season. In those he was a strong defender as according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 123 total yards on 29 targets and no touchdowns.

Smith is originally from a regular Notre Dame hotbed on the recruiting trail, Cincinnati. He was targeted by Alabama in the 2021 recruiting class out of LaSalle High School, where Notre Dame also made a push for his talents.

Smith is coming off a breakout year with the Crimson Tide where he totaled 30 tackles with one tackle for loss, five passes defended and forced fumble.

DeVonta Smith makes a tackle for Alabama against Oklahom
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) brings down /s110/ during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith continues the seemingly annual trend by Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame to target a veteran nickel back in the transfer portal as Jordan Clark will be off to the NFL after the College Football Playoff, after starring at Notre Dame for one season since transferring from Arizona State.

