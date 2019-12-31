Notre Dame All-Decade Team: Offense

This decade of Notre Dame football comes to an end tonight, and it was the Brian Kelly decade. The Irish head coach was hired in December of 2009 and has been the only man in charge this decade.

Before we head into 2020 and decade two of the Kelly-era let’s take a look at the All-Decade team for Notre Dame, beginning with the offense. (Note: The stats provided are only those accumulated during this decade - 2010-19)

QUARTERBACK

Ian Book (2017-19)

Career Stats: 6,118 passing yards, 63.9 comp.%, 57 TD’s, 17 INT’s - 1,033 rush yards, 8 TD’s

My first instinct was to not pick Book, but when you factor everything in the choice becomes clear. Everett Golson led the first undefeated campaign under Kelly, and in regards to pure arm talent there has not been a better passer to don a gold helmet in the last decade. But Golson being suspended in 2013 hurt the team and he ultimately got benched at the end of the 2014 season.

DeShone Kizer was next in line when it comes to arm talent, but Kizer was just 12-11 as a starter and lacked the leadership that Book brings to the offense. Tommy Rees passed for more yards (7,670), threw for more touchdowns (61) and won more games (22) than any quarterback of the last decade, but Rees also threw more interceptions (37), was a negative runner (-129 yards) and went just 17-8 in the two seasons where he was the starter for the majority of the year.

Then there is Book, who lacks the talent of players like Golson, Kizer, Brandon Wimbush or Malik Zaire, but the reality is Book is 20-3 as a starter, he’s second behind Rees in passing yards (6,118), touchdowns (57) and he’s completed passes at a higher rate than any other quarterback. Book is also the one quarterback without any red flags, being known for his work ethic and work ethic and avoiding the oft-the-field or character red flags of the other productive quarterbacks.

Had he not been injured early in 2015 I believe Malik Zaire would have ended up on this list. I still wonder how the 2015 and 2016 seasons would have turned out had Zaire not been injured. Zaire was a tremendous leader and set the tone for 2015, and he was a gamer. The 2015 offense would have been incredibly difficult to defend with Zaire running the show the entire season.

Second Team: Everett Golson (2011-14)

Third Team: DeShone Kizer (2014-16)

RUNNING BACK

Josh Adams (2015-17)

Career Stats: 3,198 rushing yards, 6.6 YPC, 20 TD’s - 41 catches, 336 yards, 2 TD’s

There were some quality backs the last decade, but no one came close to the overall production that Adams had during his career, and no one had the single season production that Adams had in 2017. The Warrington, Pa. made an impact right away, rushing for two touchdowns in the first game of his career en route to setting a Notre Dame freshman rushing record.

Adams was a bright spot during the abysmal 2016 campaign, and he finished his career with 3,198 rushing yards, which ranks fifth all-time at Notre Dame. Adams averaged 6.65 yards during his career, which is the third-best mark in school history. He also caught 41 passes for 336 yards and had more gains of at least 50 yards in 2017 than any other Irish back had in their entire career.

Second Team: Theo Riddick (2009-12)

Third Team: Cierre Wood (2009-12)

WIDE RECEIVER

Will Fuller (2013-15)

Career Stats: 144 catches, 2,512 yards, 17.4 YPC, 30 TD’s

Fuller had two of the most dominant pass catching seasons in Notre Dame history, hauling in 2,352 receiving yards and scoring 29 touchdowns in the 2014-15 seasons. Fuller was the most dynamic offensive football player to put on a Notre Dame uniform since Raghib Ismail (1988-90), and he was the driving force on a 2015 offense that set a program record with 7.0 yards per play.

Fuller was the kind of player opponents had to build their game plan around, and it often didn’t matter. He seemed to be at his best in biggest moments, and the drop issues some complained about were never in those clutch situations. I will never forgot sitting on top of the press box at Notre Dame Stadium and watching Fuller blow past USC star cornerback Adoree Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown, or watching him haul in game-winning touchdown grabs against Virginia and Temple.

Fuller was a second-team All-American in 2015 and was a first-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Michael Floyd (2008-11)

Decade Stats: 179 catches, 2,172 yards, 12.1 YPC, 21 TD’s

Floyd dominate the Notre Dame record books, and if this was a career list he’d be number one of the board, but just two of Floyd’s four seasons were in this decade. Despite playing just two seasons under Kelly, Floyd put up big numbers, hauling in 179 passes for 2,172 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2010 and 2011.

Floyd was a matchup nightmare for opponents, who just could not handle his combination of length, strength and ball skills. His timing on jump balls was truly outstanding, and his strength after the catch was impressive. Floyd also had several memorable moments, like physically abusing the Miami defense in the Sun Bowl, and making one of the most impressive touchdown grabs I’ve ever seen from an Irish receiver at Michigan State in 2010.

For his career, Floyd is the all-time Notre Dame leader in receptions (271), receiving yards (3,686), receiving touchdowns (37) and 100-yard receiving games (17). Floyd was a first-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Chase Claypool (2016-19)

Career Stats: 150 catches, 2,159 yards, 14.4 YPC, 19 TD’s

Claypool quietly had a dominant final season at Notre Dame, and he finished his career in the top 10 all-time in receptions and receiving touchdowns. A key role player in 2017 and 2018, Claypool took charge of the offense in 2019. You have to watch him in person to truly appreciate how good Claypool was this season. There were so many more snaps where Claypool should have gotten the ball, and if he was targeted as frequently as he should have his numbers would have been way more impressive.

If you think about creating the all-time Notre Dame team I have this vision of Floyd playing in the boundary, Fuller lining up to the wide side of the field and Claypool working the middle of the field. You could then move all three of them around to create mismatches. It would be one heck of a group of receivers, and watching Claypool grow from being an incredibly raw freshman to one of the best wideouts in school history was a lot of fun.

Claypool was also a star on special teams throughout his career, which only adds to his value as a player.

Second Team: TJ Jones (2010-13), Miles Boykin (2015-18), DaVaris Daniels (2011-13)

Third Team: Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), Chris Brown (2012-15), CJ Prosise (2012-15)

TIGHT END

Tyler Eifert (2009-12)

Career Stats: 140 catches, 1,840 yards, 13.1 YPC, 11 TD’s

Not only is Eifert a no-brainer as the best tight end of the last decade, he’s arguably the best tight end to ever play at Notre Dame. He was certainly the most productive, finishing his career as Notre Dame’s all-time leader in receptions (140) and receiving yards (1,840) for a tight end, and his 11 receiving touchdowns were the second most. Eifert set single-season marks with 63 catches for 803 yards in 2011, and his 50 catches for 685 yards in 2012 were both the third-best single season mark at Notre Dame.

Eifert won the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end after the 2012 season and he was a second-team All-American in both the 2011 and 2012 seasons. The in-state star was a three-star recruit but ended up being one of the best to ever play at Notre Dame, and he was the team’s best offensive player on the 2012 squad that went 12-1 and played for the national championship.

Eifert was a first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Second Team: Cole Kmet (2017-19)

Third Team: Troy Niklas (2011-13)

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Zack Martin (2009-13)

Leaving Mike McGlinchey off the first-team list speaks volumes about the talent Notre Dame has produced at offensive tackle in the last decade. The fact Martin only one made second-team All-American squad in his career is still one of the most ridiculous postseason snubs I’ve ever seen. Martin combined tactical excellence with a mauling personality as well as any lineman in this decade. He was a four-year starter at Notre Dame and was a key figure for the offense during the 2012 season that ended with the Irish playing for a national championship.

Martin returned for a fifth-season in 2013 so that he could play alongside his younger brother, Zack. That season the Irish only gave up eight sacks the entire season. Martin was a first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Ronnie Stanley (2013-15)

Stanley was a three-year starter for the Irish and his game improved each year. By the time he was a senior, Stanley emerged as one of the best blockers in the country, earning consensus first-team All-American honors after the 2015 season. A nimble athlete with exceptional length, Stanley was a tremendous pass blocker for the Irish, but by his final season he had developed into a strong all-around offensive tackle.

Stanley was the best lineman on the 2015 squad that had three first-round picks in the starting lineup. It’s no wonder the 2015 squad set a program record for yards per play and piled up over 200 yards per game on the ground. Stanley was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Second Team: Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), Liam Eichenberg (2016-19)

Third Team: Robert Hainsey (2017-19), Taylor Dever (2007-11)

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Quenton Nelson (2014-17)

There were several easy choices on this list, but none was as easy as adding Nelson to the first-team. Arguably the best guard in Notre Dame history, Nelson was a part of two different Irish lines that were arguably the best in the nation. He was a redshirt freshman starter on the 2015 team that set a program record for yards per play, and he was the dominant force on the 2017 line that averaged 269.3 rushing yards per game.

Nelson began his career as a mauler, and he never lost that physical dominance, but as he got older and his technique matched his power his game was special. Nelson not only beat defenders up, but he was smart, instinctive and played the game the right way. Rare is the offensive lineman who can create a highlight reel that casual fans will want to watch, but that is what Nelson did during his senior season.

Nelson was a unanimous All-American following the 2017 season. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Chris Watt (2009-13)

Watt is one of the most overlooked offensive lineman from the last decade. Overshadowed by stars such as Nelson, Martin (both of them), Stanley, McGlinchey and others, Watt was a steady force on the line from 2010 to 2013. He and Martin combined to form one of the nation’s best left sides of the line from 2011-13. Watt was a three-year starter and was part of the 2012 squad that played for the BCS national title.

The Glen Ellyn, Ill. native lacked the size and raw talent of the other blockers on this list, but he as so much fun to watch because he was going to battle opponents every time he stepped on the field. Watt was a third-round pick of the San Diego Chargers (now the Los Angeles Chargers) in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Second Team: Alex Bars (2014-18), Steve Elmer (2013-15)

Third Team: Trevor Robinson (2008-11), Aaron Banks (2017-19)

CENTER

Braxton Cave (2008-12)

Nick Martin had the best single season (2015) of any center in this decade, and as a second-round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft it is obvious that Martin had more natural ability. But the reality is Martin played just one full season at center. He missed time in 2013 due to injury and he had to move to guard due to a hand injury in 2014, but when he was healthy in 2015 he was outstanding.

Cave was quite good as the starter in 2010 and 2011, but a leg injury cost him the final four games of that season. He battled back from that injury and regained the starting center role in 2012 despite not having quite the same lower body power and explosiveness. Cave battled all season and was an anchor on the 2012 line that helped propel the team to a 12-1 season and a berth into the BCS national championship game.

Second Team: Nick Martin (2011-15)

Third Team: Sam Mustipher (2014-18)

That's my all-decade squad for the offense. In the comments section below give me your squad, or at least tell me what changes you would make to the list.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/