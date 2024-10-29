Notre Dame Football Earns High Praise from National Analyst After Navy Victory
Notre Dame's victory over Navy on Saturday was dominating as the Irish moved to 7-1 on the season with the 51-14 win.
On hand to observe it as part of the ABC/ESPN telecast was college football analyst Greg McElroy, who formerly played quarterback at Alabama. McElroy also hosts the Always College Football Podcast and earlier this week discussed what he saw in Notre Dame.
Let's just say that McElroy is incredibly impressed with the Fighting Irish.
"Notre Dame is a lot better than you realize" said McElroy, before going on to compliment a variety of different strengths of the Fighting Irish, starting with quarterback Riley Leonard.
"While he did not look comfortable (early) in the season...if you look at how he's played down the stretch, he's played a whole lot better."
After discussing Leonard's injury issues over the past year and a half, McElroy gave a strong prediction regarding the Notre Dame signal caller.
"His (Leonard) best football is probably coming, and you still have to account for their talented running backs and an offensive line that is still young and growing and improving.
Notre Dame as an actual championship contender?
McElroy went on to discuss one place where Leonard hasn't been strong throughout his college career - the downfield passing game, but gave reason from the Navy game to state why it may be improving as the year goes on.
McElroy praised Notre Dame's always stellar defense under Al Golden before making a proclamation some will certainly get upset by.
"The offense is starting to take the strides that would have you thinking that they can maybe be a contender when the playoff arrives here in a few weeks."
Greg McElroy Full Segment on Notre Dame Football
See McElroy's full segment discussing just how good Notre Dame is below.