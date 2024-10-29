Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Earns High Praise from National Analyst After Navy Victory

Greg McElroy was very impressed with what he saw up close regarding Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman sings the Notre Dame alma mater with teammates after the game against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman sings the Notre Dame alma mater with teammates after the game against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame's victory over Navy on Saturday was dominating as the Irish moved to 7-1 on the season with the 51-14 win.

On hand to observe it as part of the ABC/ESPN telecast was college football analyst Greg McElroy, who formerly played quarterback at Alabama. McElroy also hosts the Always College Football Podcast and earlier this week discussed what he saw in Notre Dame.

Let's just say that McElroy is incredibly impressed with the Fighting Irish.

"Notre Dame is a lot better than you realize" said McElroy, before going on to compliment a variety of different strengths of the Fighting Irish, starting with quarterback Riley Leonard.

Riley Leonard throws a pass for Notre Dame against Nav
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) throws the ball during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"While he did not look comfortable (early) in the season...if you look at how he's played down the stretch, he's played a whole lot better."

After discussing Leonard's injury issues over the past year and a half, McElroy gave a strong prediction regarding the Notre Dame signal caller.

"His (Leonard) best football is probably coming, and you still have to account for their talented running backs and an offensive line that is still young and growing and improving.

Notre Dame as an actual championship contender?

Marcus Freeman coaches Notre Dame against Navy in 202
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McElroy went on to discuss one place where Leonard hasn't been strong throughout his college career - the downfield passing game, but gave reason from the Navy game to state why it may be improving as the year goes on.

McElroy praised Notre Dame's always stellar defense under Al Golden before making a proclamation some will certainly get upset by.

"The offense is starting to take the strides that would have you thinking that they can maybe be a contender when the playoff arrives here in a few weeks."

Greg McElroy Full Segment on Notre Dame Football

See McElroy's full segment discussing just how good Notre Dame is below.

More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

How Ohio State and Fox Sports Trolled Brady Quinn for His 40th Birthday

Notre Dame Soars into ESPN FPI's Top Five Following Rout of Navy

Did We Already See Marcus Freeman's Most Impressive Accomplishment at Notre Dame?

Published |Modified
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football