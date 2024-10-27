Notre Dame Rockets to Top Five in ESPN Rankings After Dominant Win Over Navy
Notre Dame went on a truly dominating run between bye weeks, routing Stanford, Georgia Tech, and Navy in succession to go 3-0 in October. After a 51-14 victory over previously unbeaten Navy on Saturday, Notre Dame finished the month outscoring opponents 131-34.
It wasn't exactly murderers row for the Fighting Irish, but the team handled business in the way it is expected to do. It covered all three games if you follow such matters and sits 7-1 as it enters the stretch run of November.
It's impressive when you put it that way but how impressive is it to the non-biased computer formulas?
ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) updated its rankings on Sunday morning and has moved Notre Dame into the nation's top five.
Notre Dame Leapfrogs Pair of SEC Teams in ESPN FPI Rankings
The new ESPN FPI rankings are out as of Sunday morning and Notre Dame has moved into the top five, passing both Tennessee and Ole Miss this week.
Below is the entire top 25.
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame
6. Tennessee
7. Ole Miss
8. Oregon
9. Penn State
10. Miami (FL)
11. Indiana
12. Texas A&M
13. Clemson
14. LSU
15. USC
16. SMU
17. Louisville
18. Kansas State
19. Iowa State
20. Boise State
21. South Carolina
22. Colorado
23. Florida
24. Missouri
25. Arkansas
ESPN FPI Projects Notre Dame's Remainder of Season
Here are Notre Dame's chances at winning each of the remaining four games according to ESPN FPI along with what those chances were a week ago, pre-Navy. As you'll see, Notre Dame's chances of making the College Football Playoff are very much alive, and went up just a tick following the blowout victory.
vs. Florida State: 95.9% (+1.0)
vs. Virginia: 95.8% (+3.0)
vs. Army: 86.8% (+2.3)
at USC: 61.0% (+2.8)
Notre Dame Season Projections from ESPN FPI:
To Win-Out This Regular Season: 49.1% (up 8.0% from Oct. 20)
Make College Football Playoff: 58.6% (up 2.5%)*
Make National Championship Game: 11.5 (up 1.6%)
Win National Championship: 6.3% (up 1.5%)*
*-Notre Dame's 58.6% chance to make the College Football Playoff are the 10th best of any team nationally according to ESPN FPI while the 6.3% chance to win the national championship are the ninth-highest of any team.