Watch: Brady Quinn Gets Trolled at Ohio State for His 40th Birthday
It doesn't seem like that long ago that Brady Quinn was tearing up the track at Notre Dame Stadium, dishing the ball off to the likes of Jeff Samardzija, Rhema McKnight, Maurice Stovall and Darius Walker among others while putting up some of the best numbers in the long history of the Fighting Irish program.
Somehow it's been over 20 years since Quinn first wore the blue and gold and years ago made the transition to being a football analyst.
Quinn has worked on Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff since 2019 and on Saturday, was with the show at Ohio State ahead of the Buckeyes game against Nebraska. It also happened to be Quinn's birthday weekend as he turned 40 on Sunday.
Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff Trolls Brady Quinn's 40th Birthday
During Saturday's show, a special guest brought Quinn a cake to celebrate his 40th birthday before his daughters and wife joined him on set.
It wasn't just any guest, and the cake wasn't just any regular birthday message, either. Check out the clip below.
By the look of things I would say it worked out more than OK for Brady by attending Notre Dame instead of his hometown college.
Also, where does the time go that Brady Quinn is 40 years old?