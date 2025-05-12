Notre Dame Football Earning National Respect: Where Andy Staples Ranks the Irish in His Post-Spring Top 25
2024's magical run by Notre Dame opened some eyes
Lou Holtz, the coach of Notre Dame's last national title-winning team, once proclaimed, "We want one thing more than anything else: respect, respect around the country."
Truer words have never been spoken as the Irish program has spent much of the last three decades trying to earn the national respect Lou so eloquently described.
After Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame's impressive 2024 national title game CFP run, it appears that the Irish are starting to gain the national credibility it's been so sorely lacking.
Among those in the national media spotlight who see Notre Dame as an elite title contender moving forward include Andy Staples, a power player with 0n3 and one of the most reputable names in national college football coverage. He sees Notre Dame as the second best team in America to start 2025.
Notre Dame's "winning window" is open under Marcus Freeman
Despite featuring a first-time starter at quarterback yet to be officially named in 2025, there's a building belief from Irish fans and many in the national media that the Irish should be and are a yearly title contender. Marcus Freeman is no longer a new head coach, and his staff and roster are improving rapidly.
Notre Dame has officially entered the winning window of the Freeman era, where thinking about a modern national championship in South Bend feels like more of a realistic practical reality than it has in decades.
It's incumbent upon Notre Dame to maintain the momentum it gained in 2024 and continue to make the CFP field yearly.
More spins at the wheel will continue to build playoff-level program confidence that will hopefully end with the ultimate playoff payoff.
