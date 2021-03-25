Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced

Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game will be on May 1st, but will not be open to the public

Notre Dame will have a Blue-Gold Game in 2021 and the date has been set for May 1. The game will be streamed on Peacock at 12:30 PM ET and according to a release from the program will be available for free.

The game will not, however, be open to the public and tailgating is also prohibited.

Paul Burmeister of NBC Sports will be the play-by-play announcer for the game, and former Notre Dame wide receiver and student president Corey Robinson will join him in the booth as the analyst. Caroline Pineda, a current Notre Dame student, will be the sideline reporter.

Only students, faculty, staff and families of Notre Dame student-athletes will be allowed to attend the game. Media will be allowed to cover the Blue-Gold Game but will not be permitted to any of the practices.

Last season's Blue-Gold Game was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so getting the game back is big for the players. Notre Dame previous released its schedule for the 14 spring practices that will lead up to the Blue-Gold Game. You can find that HERE. The program also released its spring roster, which you can find HERE.

