Another Postseason Honor For Quenton Nelson

It certainly did not take long for former Notre Dame All-American guard Quenton Nelson to emerge as one of the best offensive linemen in the National Football League.

Nelson has already been named an Associated Press and Pro Football Focus All-Pro for his 2019 performance, and the standout guard for the Indianapolis Colts just played in the Pro Bowl. It was his second Pro Bowl berth in as many seasons in the NFL.

Now, Nelson has been named to yet another All-Pro team, this time earning a spot on the Sporting News first-team All-Pro squad. Nelson earned 38-percent of the vote, tying Philadelphia Eagles center Travis Kelce as the top vote getter among the linemen. According to Sporting News, the voting was done by 20 current NFL head coaches.

Nelson was a unanimous All-American for the Irish in 2017, his final season at Notre Dame. The massive left guard was the top blocker on a line that won the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation's top offensive line. He was a second-team All-American in 2016, his second year as a starter. In 2015, Nelson started between Ronnie Stanley and Nick Martin as part of yet another outstanding Irish line.

After a brilliant career at Notre Dame, Nelson was selected No. 6 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. That same year, his Notre Dame teammate Mike McGlinchey was taken No. 9 overall by the San Francisco 49ers. This weekend, McGlinchey will start at right tackle for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

