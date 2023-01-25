IB Nation Sports Talk: Applying Bill Polian's Coaching Criteria To Marcus Freeman's First Season

Hall of Fame former NFL executive Bill Polian has 11 standards he uses when he’s evaluating a potential head coaching hire. He dedicated a whole chapter to it in his book "The Game Plan: The Art of Building a Winning Football Team".

They are: Organization, Leadership, Communication, Emotional Stability, Vision, Strategy, Flexibility, Ability to Judge Talent, Public Relations, Player Respect, and Character.

Irish Breakdown applied them to Marcus Freeman last summer before his first season started and today we go through them to see how Freeman stood up to them.

We have our usual round of Rapid Fire as well. Topics are listed below!

Rapid Fire Topics:

* What Notre Dame defensive player would you buy stock in if you wanted that stock to make you the biggest profit a year from now?

* Notre Dame football recruit Daniel Freitag wants to play both football and basketball in college. What could that look like?

* We discuss how Dara Mabrey's season ending injury will impact Notre Dame women's basketball and what it could mean for midseason enrollee Cassandre Prosper's development.

* CBS NFL analysts Tony Romo has received a lot of criticism this season. Is he as good now as when he started in the broadcast booth?

* Fill-in the blank....Micah Parsons throwing Mike McGlinchey to the ground like a rag doll during Sunday’s playoff game was BLANK.

* Ross Tucker from CBS Sports says he would fire Mike McCarthy and make Dan Quinn the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys rather than let Quinn leave to be a head somewhere else. If the Cowboys are going to be fixed what would we do to fix them?

