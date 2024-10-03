Notre Dame Football: Looking Ahead to Showdowns vs. Army and Navy
Notre Dame sits at 4-1 during its first of two off weeks this season, the second which comes in the first week of November.
Looking ahead to the seven remaining games Notre Dame has to play, two will come against the academies as the Irish take on Navy at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on October 26, and against Army at Yankee Stadium on November 23.
Big Year To Date for Army and Navy Football
Usually you look at Notre Dame's games against the academies and think they're easy victories. Notre Dame's historic domination over Navy is well documented but the Irish have also had their way with Army in the modern day, winning the last 15 meetings between the programs which dates back to 1958.
This year both Army and Navy are in the midst of special seasons as the Black Knights and Midshipmen both sit undefeated.
Navy has opened 4-0 after blowing out UAB last week in Birmingham, 41-18. A Midshipmen win over Memphis, a week after Memphis knocked off Florida State, is among the best wins by a Group of Five program this season.
Army is 4-0 and heads to Tulsa this weekend to try and make it five-straight. Quarterback Bryson Daily has been a force for Army early this year as he's rushed for 492 yards and eight touchdowns while throwing for three more scores.
Tough Tests for Notre Dame?
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Navy is projected to win both of its contests before taking on Notre Dame on October 26.
Meanwhile Army is tabbed as the favorite in four of its five games before it plays Notre Dame, with the only one the model doesn't have the Black Knights favored in being a trip to North Texas two weeks before taking on the Fighting Irish.
Even in years that weren't so great for either program, Notre Dame has had its fair share of struggles against both Army and Navy over the last few decades. Could another be coming against one, if not both, in 2024?
Despite the hot starts from both Army and Navy both, ESPN FPI doesn't see either presenting much of a challenge to Notre Dame. The Irish are given a 92.6% chance to beat Navy currently and an 89.5% chance to beat Army.
Despite those numbers, we've all seen plenty of cases over the years where Notre Dame has lost or struggled mightily to put away service academy teams.
Let's get silly for a second: What if one of them beat Notre Dame? It's not unfathomable after what Northern Illinois did in South Bend a few weeks back.
Or let's get real crazy and say both do.
Army vs. Navy: The Dream Scenario
It may be far fetched even with both teams starting 4-0, but I have a dream scenario playing out in my head.
Both Army and Navy play Notre Dame close. Maybe the academies win or perhaps they ultimately fall in one possession games. Then let's say that is each team's only loss of the regular season as the American Athletic Conference championship game is played the week before Army and Navy battle in college football's regular season finale.
Army and Navy both being unbeaten in conference play would pit them together for the conference championship the first weekend of December, a week before they're set to meet in Landover, Maryland.
The dream would be for those two to run the table and meet in the conference championship game with a College Football Playoff spot potentially on the line. Then meet again a week later with the winner almost certainly needing to win to keep those College Football Playoff hopes alive.
ESPN FPI currently gives Army a 21.8% chance of winning the American Athletic Conference while Navy is given an 11.5% chance. It may be far-fetched but it won't keep me from thinking a bit about the possibilites.
Army vs. Navy with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line in December?
Sign me up immediately.
Heck, sign us all up.