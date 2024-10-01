Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football's 20 Most Unbreakable All-Time Records

Nobody will ever top the 4,256 career hits of Pete Rose, so here are 20 Notre Dame football records that won't ever be topped

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Leprechaun carries a Notre Dame monogram flag after a Notre Dame touchdown in the fourth quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium.
Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Leprechaun carries a Notre Dame monogram flag after a Notre Dame touchdown in the fourth quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Few records in sports are as recognizable as Pete Rose's 4,256 career hits in Major League Baseball. The legendary "Charlie Hustle" died Monday at the age of 83-years old, leaving behind a complicated legacy that will long be discussed.

Instead of focusing on Rose's complicated life, we're instead focusing on that 4,256 number. In today's modern day era getting to 3,000 career hits will become incredibly rare, let alone anyone ever adding 1,257 more to pass Rose's record.

Translation: That record is never being broken.

So it got me thinking - what are the most unbreakable records in the Notre Dame football record book?

Here are 20 that I found that I feel safe in saying will never be overtaken in my lifetime.

Unbreakable Notre Dame Football Records

20. Career Tackles

Bob Crable (1978-1981): 521

19. Career Kickoff Returns for Touchdowns

Raghib "Rocket" Ismail (1988-90): 5

18. Punts in a Single Season

Joey Hidbold (2002): 78

17. Rushing Yards in a Single Game

Julius Jones (2003 at Pitt): 262

16. Rushing Touchdowns in a Single Game

Art Smith (1911 vs. Loyola): 7

15. Interceptions Thrown in a Single Game

Frank Dancewicz (1944 vs. Army): 7

14. Career Passing Yards

Brady Quinn (2003-2006): 11,762

13. Career Receptions

Michael Floyd (2008-2011): 271

12. Career Receiving Yards

Michael Floyd (2008-2011): 3,686

11. Punts in a Single Game

Marchy Schwartz (1931 vs. Army): 15

10. Team Points in a Single Game -

1905 vs. American Medical: 142

9. Career Touchdown Passes

Brady Quinn (2003-2006): 95

8. Yards Per Reception (Career)

Matt Shelton (2002-2005): 25.8

7. Career Winning Percentage as Starting QB

Johnny Lujack (1943, 46-47): .932

6. Consecutive Completed Pass Attempts

Everett Golson (2014 vs. Syracuse): 25

5. Yards Per Touch (Single Season)

George Gipp in 1920: 9.32

4. Tackles for Loss (Single Season) -

Ross Browner in 1976: 28

3. Tackles for Loss (Career)

Ross Browner (1973-1977): 77

2. 105-Yard Return Without Scoring Touchdown

Alfred Bergman (1911 vs. Loyola)

1. 39 Straight Team Wins Without a Defeat

Notre Dame (1946-1950): 39

More From Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sports Illustrated

Like it or Not, Notre Dame Football is Good in 2024

WATCH: Things Get Heated Between Notre Dame and Louisville as Teams Leave Field

Former Notre Dame Player Celebrates with Old Teammates Following Win vs. Louisville

Published |Modified
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football