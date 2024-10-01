Notre Dame Football's 20 Most Unbreakable All-Time Records
Few records in sports are as recognizable as Pete Rose's 4,256 career hits in Major League Baseball. The legendary "Charlie Hustle" died Monday at the age of 83-years old, leaving behind a complicated legacy that will long be discussed.
Instead of focusing on Rose's complicated life, we're instead focusing on that 4,256 number. In today's modern day era getting to 3,000 career hits will become incredibly rare, let alone anyone ever adding 1,257 more to pass Rose's record.
Translation: That record is never being broken.
So it got me thinking - what are the most unbreakable records in the Notre Dame football record book?
Here are 20 that I found that I feel safe in saying will never be overtaken in my lifetime.
Unbreakable Notre Dame Football Records
20. Career Tackles
Bob Crable (1978-1981): 521
19. Career Kickoff Returns for Touchdowns
Raghib "Rocket" Ismail (1988-90): 5
18. Punts in a Single Season
Joey Hidbold (2002): 78
17. Rushing Yards in a Single Game
Julius Jones (2003 at Pitt): 262
16. Rushing Touchdowns in a Single Game
Art Smith (1911 vs. Loyola): 7
15. Interceptions Thrown in a Single Game
Frank Dancewicz (1944 vs. Army): 7
14. Career Passing Yards
Brady Quinn (2003-2006): 11,762
13. Career Receptions
Michael Floyd (2008-2011): 271
12. Career Receiving Yards
Michael Floyd (2008-2011): 3,686
11. Punts in a Single Game
Marchy Schwartz (1931 vs. Army): 15
10. Team Points in a Single Game -
1905 vs. American Medical: 142
9. Career Touchdown Passes
Brady Quinn (2003-2006): 95
8. Yards Per Reception (Career)
Matt Shelton (2002-2005): 25.8
7. Career Winning Percentage as Starting QB
Johnny Lujack (1943, 46-47): .932
6. Consecutive Completed Pass Attempts
Everett Golson (2014 vs. Syracuse): 25
5. Yards Per Touch (Single Season)
George Gipp in 1920: 9.32
4. Tackles for Loss (Single Season) -
Ross Browner in 1976: 28
3. Tackles for Loss (Career)
Ross Browner (1973-1977): 77
2. 105-Yard Return Without Scoring Touchdown
Alfred Bergman (1911 vs. Loyola)
1. 39 Straight Team Wins Without a Defeat
Notre Dame (1946-1950): 39