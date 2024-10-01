National Analyst is Back Aboard the Notre Dame Football Train Following Win Over Louisville
Notre Dame's 31-24 victory over Louisville was huge for the Fighting Irish, who continue to scratch and claw their way back into the College Football Playoff picture after the upset loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2.
Has Notre Dame done enough to merit a case?
Former Alabama quarterback and current college football analyst Greg McElroy is clearly starting to buy in.
Greg McElroy on Notre Dame Football Beating Louisville
On his latest episode of Always College Football with Greg McElroy, the host spoke about Notre Dame's win over Louisville in high regards.
"This was a massive win," McElroy said, "and Notre Dame is now the only team in the country that has two ranked wins—after they knocked off Louisville."
Greg McElroy on Notre Dame's Improving Offense
"You look at it, Riley Leonard, it's his fifth game as the starting quarterback of the Irish, and this was his first with multiple touchdown passes," McElroy said. "All right. He hit (Jaden) Greathouse on the one, and then I love the designed screen throwback to (Jeremiyah) Love, which was a big touchdown down the left side. So, there's an awful lot to like about what we saw from Mike Denbrock.
"I really liked what we saw from Mike Denrock the offensive coordinator, a highly, highly compensated offensive coordinator. Bring him up from, and this is the type of performance that you would anticipate.
"My goodness, they have improved drastically. That was a good defense that they played against. That was a really good defensive line. I think that's a group that has talent in the back end, and I thought Notre Dame's offensive performance was rock solid."
Greg McElroy on Notre Dame's Injuries
"I mean, there were stretches in the game in which they were kind of beat up, and yet it will be significant for them to look back on this game seeing guys step up in the absence of some of their best and most reliable playmakers and still find a way to get the job done."
Greg McElroy on Notre Dame Nearing Preseason Hype
"But hey, at least we're seeing a lot of progress being made on that side of the ball, and just making Notre Dame into the team that we thought was a top 10 team and playoff contender coming into the season, them rounding in the form has me believing a little bit more about what I thought about them in the preseason."