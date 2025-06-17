Notre Dame Football Enters Battle With Penn State For Class of 2026 Prospect
With the summer in full swing and the 2025 campaign practically around the corner, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and his coaching staff are no longer concerned with the transfer portal, or roster-building for the upcoming campaign.
In terms of recruiting, the Fighting Irish can now focus their efforts solely on their future, targeting high school prospects that will help round out their roster in the coming years.
One of those targets appears to be Charlie Thom, an offensive tackle in the Class of 2026 from Connecticut. Tabbed as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, Thom is the 74th-best offensive tackle in the country and fifth-rated overall recruit in his state.
On Tuesday, the Fighting Irish extended an offer to Thom, according to his X account. Notre Dame marked his 23rd Division One offer, and arguably his most desirable. The other notable program to have offered Thom is one the Fighting Irish are quite familiar with: Penn State.
During his junior season at Avon Old Farms High School, Thom helped his school to a 6-4 overall record and a 5-1 showing in league play. Listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Thom certainly has the size Notre Dame – and any team in the country – has always coveted in its offensive tackles.
Thus far, Thom has only taken two official visits, the first of which was at Boston College and the most recent at Penn State. Despite just offering Thom, the Fighting Irish already appear to be in the thick of the race for his talents.