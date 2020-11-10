BC At First Glance: Offensive Players Notre Dame Fans Need To Know

Notre Dame is coming off a program changing win, and the program's biggest victory since 1993. As great as it was, Notre Dame now must regroup and get ready to play Boston College this week.

This has all the makings of a letdown game with plenty of storylines involving a player that Notre Dame fans should be all too familiar with. Here are three players to watch on offense for Boston College, and they aren't the three names you might be expecting to read about:

#5 PHIL JURKOVEC, QUARTERBACK

2020 Stats: 2,083 pass yards, 62.1%, 15 TD, 4 INT / 3 rushing TD

Everyone who has followed Notre Dame is aware that Jurkovec is a former Irish QB. He was a highly touted recruit and was the topic of conversation quite a bit during his Notre Dame career. Brian Kelly chose Ian Book and Jurkovec decided to transfer.

Jurkovec has had some incredible moments during his short time at Boston College, despite not having spring ball to learn the offense. He has been the highest producing BC quarterback ever over their first six games and almost knocked off Clemson two weeks ago.

Notre Dame will know every strength and weakness of Jurkovec. His rushing ability has been average at best this season, at least from a production standpoint. He has two games over 30 yards rushing with most of his production coming from 94 rushing yards against Georgia Tech.

The BC offensive line hasn't done him many favors either. Jurkovec has been sacked 22 times and was sacked 4+ times against Clemson, Pitt and Duke. The Notre Dame pass rush should be in his face all afternoon and make life miserable for the former Irish QB; however, he can extend plays and has a huge arm.

Jurkovec isn't as polished as Book and can make poor decisions when pressured, but he also has big playmaking ability and above-average athleticism. This will be his Super Bowl and I fully expect him to have the game of his life Saturday.

#26 DAVID BAILEY, RUNNING BACK

2020 Stats: 429 rushing yards, 3.9 YPC, 4 TD

Bailey is the lead back for Boston College and is more of a steady runner. The 6-0, 236-pound back is a tough downhill runner that can pick up the needed yardage but won't blow you away with speed.

Like I previously mentioned, the BC offensive line hasn't been much of a strong point this season. Bailey is averaging just under four yards per carry and has been held in check against a better defense. However, Boston College has been committed to feeding Bailey despite the lack of production at times.

He was banged up early in the season, but he's been healthy of late. Bailey has averaged 80.0 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry in his last three games. He is coming off his best performance of the season after racking up 125 yards against Syracuse.

Bailey is tough to bring down and stop his momentum in short-yardage situations. He is almost no threat receiving out of the backfield or ripping off a long run, at least based on this season. In 2019, Bailey averaged 5.7 yards per carry and had two games with over 150 yards while averaging over 10.0 yards per carry.

Notre Dame should be able to shut down the run game if the defensive lines show up to play.

#86 JAELEN GILL, WIDE RECEIVER

2020 Stats: 21 catches, 264 yards, 12.6 YPC, 1 TD

Yes, Zay Flowers is BC's top receiver and he must be kept in check, and tight end Hunter Long is arguably Jurkovec's top target, but it will be the complementary players that will determine if the Eagles are capable of pulling off the upset.

Gill isn't the leading receiver or the top weapon in the receiving game; however, Gill was the number two all-purpose back and the number 30 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class.

Gill was originally committed to Ohio State before he transferred to Boston College. He has brought his elite athleticism with him and he's made some huge plays so far. Gill had a season-best 104 yards and a touchdown against then #23 Virginia Tech.

Flowers will draw most of the attention in the passing game. What makes Gill so dangerous is his playmaking ability and being an afterthought in the offense. He will stay quiet and then pop off for a huge play. That came as a 48-yard reception against Clemson.

Gill runs a 4.38 40 yard dash and can get behind a defense. If Notre Dame isn't careful, Gill can make the game-changing play.

