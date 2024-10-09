Notre Dame Football: Beaux Collins Poised for a Big Second Half of the Season
It has been talked about over and over again yet still rings true through five games - Notre Dame's passing attack is simply not good enough.
Whether it is because of quarterback Riley Leonard's errant throws, the offensive line not giving Leonard enough time, or the receivers simply not getting open, everyone can agree that the Irish have been largely anything but threatening through the air, yet are 4-1.
The passing game has been in a work in progress since Notre Dame escaped College Station with a win over Texas A&M, which looks better every week considering the one-dimensionality of the Irish offense at times.
The only true standout receiver has been transfer Beaux Collins from Clemson, who has consistently made big catches for Notre Dame in his limited looks.
Based on how Notre Dame's opponents have faired through the air over the course of the first five weeks, it seems Collins' has already faced the most difficult defenses he will face this season and should be in for a huge second half of the year.
Blessed with the size and speed to be a true difference maker on the outside, Collins has seemed to develop some rapport with Irish signal caller Riley Leonard this season. Collins has trustworthy hands and the ability to go up and get it if needed.
It can be reasonably expected that Notre Dame worked on its passing offense extensively in its break since the Louisville win on 9/28 and Collins should be a large part of that.
Stanford's secondary specifically is nothing special. Notre Dame should be able to put up plenty of points Saturday and it would be a relief to many Irish fans to see some touchdowns come through the air.
We know Notre Dame can run the ball, and it likely will early and often against Stanford and down the stretch of the last seven games. That is its identity and frankly they're very good at it. Can they reach another level offensively and begin to stretch the field with Collins?
If the offense can begin to go vertical, it starts to become much more likely that Notre Dame can run the table, go 11-1 and host a playoff game. Make the defense worry about every single player on the field. Stretch the field. ATTACK!
With the proper preparation over the bye week, expect Collins and the Irish pass catchers to have a big day against Stanford and a big second half of the year.