Beuerlein Breakdown: A Look At Notre Dame vs. Pitt

Notre Dame goes on the road this weekend for the first time all season. The Fighting Irish will take on the 3-3 Pitt Panthers. Notre Dame and Pitt have been in some fierce battles over the years, and this season's matchup could be yet another.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein joined Irish Breakdown to talk about the Irish struggles on offense against Louisville, what must change when the Irish take on the Panthers, and then he dives into the Notre Dame/Pitt matchup.

In part one of the interview, Beuerlein begins by discussing the Irish struggles from last weekend.

There is plenty of talk about Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterback Ian Book. Beuerlein not only talks about the struggles he saw on film last weekend, but also about his expectations for what Notre Dame will do this weekend against the Panthers.

Beuerlein then discussed the matchup of the Irish defense against the Panther offense, which is where the Irish hold the biggest advantage.

To finish things off, Beuerlein talks about how he expects the game to play out on Saturday.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter