Notre Dame Football Boasts Most Ranked Wins in 2024
While there has been plenty of angst, which has been well deserved, about Notre Dame's 2024 season thus far, it boasts two Top 25 wins so far. No one else in the entire country has more than one.
Yes, Notre Dame does also have one of the more embarrassing losses among top notch teams as well. That is the kind of season it has been for the Irish. Up and down, high and low, little bit of everything.
In many ways, that has been the mark of the Freeman era so far at Notre Dame. The third year head coach seemingly has no problem getting his guys up and ready for ranked games (Clemson, USC, Texas A&M, Louisville, etc.) but has struggled against inferior competition.
He is largely the opposite of former Irish head coach Brian Kelly who won just about every game his squad was favored in but would lose nearly every big game. The question becomes, which is better for Notre Dame and which is easier to improve on?
Clearly, it's a great thing that Freeman is able to get his guys pumped and ready for the big moments.
That lends itself really well to being able to perform on the big stage in the College Football Playoff when Notre Dame eventually makes it again. However, what will hamper it from making the CFP is losing more games like Marshall, Stanford and Northern Illinois.
Moving forward, the national narrative around Notre Dame is all over the place so being able to throw out hacing two ranked wins when no other squad has more than one is a fun brag for Irish fans.
With how Army, Navy and USC are playing currently as well, this Notre Dame schedule may not end up as weak as initially anticipated. There are no true cakewalks from here on out, especially with how unpredictable this team can be week-to-week.