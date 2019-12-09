Irish
Bowl Prep: Iowa State Cyclones

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame is scheduled to play Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools. We kick off our bowl coverage with an initial look at the Cycles.

THE GAME

Camping World Bowl

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
Date: Saturday, December 28, 2019
Time: Noon (Eastern)
TV: ABC
Spread: Notre Dame -3.5

2019 IOWA STATE OVERVIEW

Record: 7-5 (5-4 in the Big 12)
Record vs. Top 25: 0-4

THE COACH - MATT CAMPBELL

Iowa State Record: 26-24 (18-18 - Big 12) - Fourth season
Overall Record: 62-39 - Ninth season

Campbell began his playing career at Pittsburgh before transferring to Mount Union, starting at end for three national champions. That includes knocking a team I coached out of the playoffs in 2001.

His first coaching job was as a graduate assistant at Bowling Green before he accepted the offensive coordinator position at Mount Union, where he worked for legendary head coach Larry Kehres. The Purple Raiders went 29-1, won back-to-back national titles and averaged 42.9 points per game with Campbell running the offense.

Campbell spent the 2007-08 seasons coaching the offensive line at Bowling Green and then took over the offensive line at Toledo in 2009. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2010-11 before taking over as the head coach in 2012. The Rockets averaged just 27.9 points per game in 2010 but jumped to 42.2 points in 2011.

Toledo went 21-16 in the three years prior to Campbell ascending to the head spot after previous head coach Tim Beckman left for Illinois. Campbell led Toledo to a 36-15 record, including wins over Arkansas and Iowa State in his final season with the Rockets.

After going 3-9 in his first season at Iowa State, Campbell has led the Cyclones to three straight bowl games for the first time since 2000-02. Iowa State earned wins over #3 Oklahoma (38-31), #9 TCU (14-7) and #25 Memphis (21-20) in 2017, but the Cyclones have gone just 1-7 against opponents that finished the season ranked.

ALL-BIG 12 SELECTIONS

First Team (3): TE Charlie Kolar, OL Julian Good-Jones, DB Greg Eisworth
Second Team (5): QB Brock Purdy, RB Breece Hall, WR Deshaunte Jones, TE Chase Allen, DL Ray Lima
Honorable Mention (11): WR La’Michael Pettway, FB Dylan Soehner, OL Trevor Downing, OL Josh Knipfel, DL Eyioma Uwazurike, DL Jamahl Johnson, LB Mike Rose, LB Marcel Spears Jr., LB O’Rien Vance, DB Lawrence White, DB Anthony Johnson

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS ALL-BIG 12

First Team: TE Charlie Kolar, LB Mike Rose
Second Team: RB Breece Hall, WR Deshaunte Jones
Third Team: QB Brock Purdy, WR TJ Vasher, TE Chase Allen, OG Josh Knipfel
Honorable Mention: WR Tarique Milton, OT Bryce Meeker, LB Marcel Spears Jr., FL Anthony Johnson, KR Kene Nwangwu

* Running back Breece Hall was also named a first-team Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus

2019 SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Screen Shot 2019-12-08 at 7.54.49 PM

OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

Screen Shot 2019-12-08 at 8.51.22 PM

DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

Screen Shot 2019-12-08 at 8.50.52 PM

2019 OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

Screen Shot 2019-12-08 at 11.07.47 PM

2019 DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

Screen Shot 2019-12-08 at 11.06.33 PM

Comments

Football

