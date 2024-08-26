Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Bowl Projections Entering 2024 Season

Almost everyone thinks Notre Dame will make the College Football Playoff

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman speaks with the media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman speaks with the media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame football enters the 2024 season with high expectations in Marcus Freeman's third season as head coach.

Freeman and the Fighting Irish are coming off a 10-3 year where it dominated the Sun Bowl against Oregon State but those in South Bend are thinking bigger and better in 2024.

One of the nation's top defenses from a year ago returns the majority of its stars and should have an improved offense to boot.

Is getting to the first 12-team College Football Playoff going to be enough or is Notre Dame primed for something bigger?

We took a look around the nation at where various outlets are forecasting Notre Dame to head this postseason.

College Football News - Notre Dame Bowl Projection

Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 5 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 12 Memphis (Notre Dame Stadium)

The Sporting News - Notre Dame Bowl Projection

Notre Dame and Michigan battle at Notre Dame Stadium in 2018
Sep 1, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Justin Yoon (19) kicks an extra point in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 6 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 11 Michigan (Notre Dame Stadium)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) - Notre Dame Bowl Projection

Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 8 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 9 Penn State (Notre Dame Stadium)

ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Notre Dame Bowl Projection

Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 9 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 8 Alabama (Bryant-Denny Stadium)

College Football Network - Notre Dame Bowl Projection

Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 11 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 6 Oregon (Autzen Stadium)

CBS Sports - Notre Dame Bowl Projection

The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot in 2023
Dec 28, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; the Pop-Tarts bowl mascot Strawberry performs for the crowd after a game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kansas State Wildcats at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Projection: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Bowl Opponent: Oklahoma State

Athlon Sports - Notre Dame Bowl Projection

Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 11 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 6 Texas (Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium)

