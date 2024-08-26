Notre Dame Football Bowl Projections Entering 2024 Season
Notre Dame football enters the 2024 season with high expectations in Marcus Freeman's third season as head coach.
Freeman and the Fighting Irish are coming off a 10-3 year where it dominated the Sun Bowl against Oregon State but those in South Bend are thinking bigger and better in 2024.
One of the nation's top defenses from a year ago returns the majority of its stars and should have an improved offense to boot.
Is getting to the first 12-team College Football Playoff going to be enough or is Notre Dame primed for something bigger?
We took a look around the nation at where various outlets are forecasting Notre Dame to head this postseason.
College Football News - Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 5 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 12 Memphis (Notre Dame Stadium)
The Sporting News - Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 6 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 11 Michigan (Notre Dame Stadium)
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) - Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 8 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 9 Penn State (Notre Dame Stadium)
ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 9 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 8 Alabama (Bryant-Denny Stadium)
College Football Network - Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 11 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 6 Oregon (Autzen Stadium)
CBS Sports - Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Bowl Projection: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Bowl Opponent: Oklahoma State
Athlon Sports - Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Bowl Projection: College Football Playoff, No. 11 Seed
Bowl Opponent: No. 6 Texas (Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium)