Notre Dame Football Bowl Projections Entering Week 4
Notre Dame got back on track last week in a 66-7 dismantling of Purdue to move to 2-1 on the season. Next up for the Irish is a home date with Miami University on Saturday as Notre Dame looks to avoid another upset-minded MAC opponent.
Where is Notre Dame on track to head this post season, and did the win against Purdue get anyone to change their minds about the playoff hopes for the Fighting Irish?
Here is a handful of the national bowl projections we found for Notre Dame following its Week 3 victory at Purdue.
Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: College Football News
Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
January 2, 2025
Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: USA TODAY Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Washington State
December 27, 2024
Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: Action Network
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
December 28, 2024
Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: CBS Sports
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. TCU
December 28, 2024
Notre Dame Bowl Projections: 247Sports
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
December 28, 2024
Notre Dame Bowl Projections: Athlon Sports
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
December 28, 2024
