Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Bowl Projections Entering Week 4

Is anyone back on the Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff bus after rout of Purdue?

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Kevin Bauman (84) celebrates in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) after a Notre Dame Fighting Irish touchdown Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Kevin Bauman (84) celebrates in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) after a Notre Dame Fighting Irish touchdown Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame got back on track last week in a 66-7 dismantling of Purdue to move to 2-1 on the season. Next up for the Irish is a home date with Miami University on Saturday as Notre Dame looks to avoid another upset-minded MAC opponent.

Where is Notre Dame on track to head this post season, and did the win against Purdue get anyone to change their minds about the playoff hopes for the Fighting Irish?

Here is a handful of the national bowl projections we found for Notre Dame following its Week 3 victory at Purdue.

Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: College Football News

The Notre Dame football team takes the field at the 2022 Gator Bow
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take to the field before the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38 / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

College Football News Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
January 2, 2025

Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Holiday Bowl vs. Washington State
December 27, 2024

Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: Action Network

Action Network Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
December 28, 2024

Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: CBS Sports

The Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot in the 2023 game
Dec 28, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; the Pop-Tarts bowl mascot Strawberry performs for the crowd after a game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kansas State Wildcats at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

CBS Sports Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. TCU
December 28, 2024

Notre Dame Bowl Projections: 247Sports

247Sports Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
December 28, 2024

Notre Dame Bowl Projections: Athlon Sports

Notre Dame and Oklahoma State battle in the 2022 Fiesta Bow
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
December 28, 2024

More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated:

Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart After Significant Injuries Sustained in Purdue Game


ESPN Computer Model Very High Again on Notre Dame After Domination of Purdue


How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on Notre Dame vs. Miami Game this Saturday

Notre Dame Passing Game Breakdown Featuring Two Former Players

Published
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football