Kevin Austin vs. Braden Lenzy: Whose Emergence Matters Most For Notre Dame?

Notre Dame rising seniors Kevin Austin and Braden Lenzy are both capable of breaking out, but whose emergence matters most in 2021?

Notre Dame has a talented wide receiver corps, but there are plenty of questions about the group heading into the 2021 season. Rising seniors Kevin Austin and Braden Lenzy are two of the most talented wideouts on the roster, and breakouts from them would go a long way towards the Irish having an outstanding offense in 2021.

Both have had injury problems throughout their career, and neither are assured of tapping into their full potential. The Irish Breakdown staff debates which breakout is most important for the offense in 2021, Austin's or Lenzy's.

Here is the podcast breaking down the two sides:

Publisher Bryan Driskell picked Austin, and he details why the emergence of the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. senior is so important to not just the wide receiver corps, but the entire offense. Football analyst Vince DeDario picked Lenzy, and he explains why Lenzy's big play ability could change the way defenses defend the Irish in 2021.



If you want to watch the debate instead you can watch here:

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter