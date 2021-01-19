Breaking Down The Future Of The Notre Dame Tight End Position

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast dives into what Notre Dame lost at tight end, who returns and the potential of the unit moving forward

Notre Dame suffered two big losses at tight end, and the loss of tight end Tommy Tremble was especially difficult. Despite those losses, the Fighting Irish are loaded at the position, but there are still plenty of questions remaining at the position.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into the tight end position, focusing on what was lost, what returns and the future of the position.

The show begins with a breakdown of what was lost, with the focus being primarily on Tremble. That is followed by a discussion of ultra-talented freshman Michael Mayer, and what the expectations are for him in 2021. Mayer is the one known, and the rest of the show discusses the unknown. Who will be in contention for playing time, what is their upside and what questions must be answered if this unit is going to keep being a force in the offense.

