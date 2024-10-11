Notre Dame Football: 3 Breakout Candidates to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
Notre Dame Football Breakout Candidates
Every season, there are players that start out the season with a smaller role or are working back into the groove of game aciton that end up breaking out in a big way in the second half of the season.
Notre Dame is through five games so far, just short of halfway through the season, and have seen some breakout stars enter the fold already. Freshman linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, sophomore safety Adon Shuler and freshman tackle Anthonie Knapp have been among the most impressive thus far.
There's about two dozen candidates you could throw out there that have a legitimate shot at breaking out for the Irish over the last seven games. Everyone's definition of 'breakout' is different, but I have nailed it down to three candidates who have the best chance to make a huge impact on Notre Dame's 2024 season moving forward, starting against Stanford this Saturday.
TE Eli Raridon
An absolute athletic freak, junior tight end Eli Raridon is a star in the making. He possesses the size, speed and length to be a gamebreaker at tight end for Notre Dame, but injuries have hampered his career this far.
Raridon has been unlucky with multiple ACL tears in his short career, but he is starting to look like he is nearing 100% health and that is a great thing for the Irish offense. His counterpart at tight end, Mitchell Evans, is also coming off injury. The two of them being consistently healthy for Notre Dame down the stretch could prove to be pivotal in a run at the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame has a storied history at tight end that is well documented. Raridon is among the best of them athletically. If he can stay on the field, expect huge things from #9 as soon as this week.
CB Leonard Moore
Yet another hit by Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens. Give him a black check!
True freshman cornerback Leonard Moore looks to be the next great Irish corner (I never thought I would type this), picking up after Benjamin Morrison and Christian Gray who have already shown their ability.
Moore will continue to reap the benefits of being Notre Dame's third cornerback after veteran Jaden Mickey decided to step away from the program and redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility. Looking as good as Moore has already just five games into his Irish career, the future is immensely bright.
Even Benjamin Morrison said he thinks Moore will surpass his legacy in South Bend. Watch out!
DE Loghan Thomas
Sticking with the theme of true freshman, defensive end Loghan Thomas has been thrust into action recently with injuries to the two Vypers in front of him, Jordan Botelho and Boubacar Traore. Ideally, Thomas would have been able to take a redshirt year this season as the staff LOVES what he can provide down the road, but the team needs him now and he has to be ready.
Thomas played well last week after Traore went down, splitting time with Junior Tuihalamaka. Playing time will be tough sledding with Tuihalamaka and the now healthy Josh Burnham returning to the fold, however it seems clear that Thomas has the largest upside in that group.
If Thomas continues to make huge plays like the scoop-and-score that was unjustly called back last week, the staff will have no choice but to continue to play him. He can be a star that lessens the massive blow of losing Botelho and Traore.