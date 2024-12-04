Notre Dame Football Sets New Uniform Record in 2024
Notre Dame has often stuck with tradition in many aspects of the university itself and the football program, but recently we have seen some traditions become a bit looser.
The Fighting Irish have nearly always worn the traditional blue home uniform and white away uniform, both with gold pants, and the occasional green uniform over the last 50 years or so.
Since the creation of the Shamrock Series with former athletic director Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame has been more open to wearing alternate uniforms and changing up the traditional on the field fashion.
In the Marcus Freeman era as head coach of Notre Dame, that has been ratcheted up a notch as Notre Dame broke a record this season for most uniform variations worn in school history, with six so far in the 2024 campaign.
On top of the normal home and away uniforms, Notre Dame has worn green with white pants, all white, the Shamrock Series uniform, and the blue jersey with white pants.
There is a large, outspoken portion of the Irish fanbase that could not care less about what is worn on the field and would prefer to stick with tradition, but the athletes these days LOVE alternate uniforms and Freeman is a players coach.
If bringing out the greens once or twice a year fire up the players, have at it. I am all for a little variation here and there and it's fun to see the creativity of the Shamrock Series uniforms. Notre Dame should still stick to the traditional home and away look 80% of the time or so, but it is fun to mix it up.
There has been some speculation that Notre Dame will pull out another uniform or uniform combination when it hosts a playoff game on December 20 or 21. Personally, I would love to see the greens make another appearance, but many think they are bad luck.
Whatever gets the job done!