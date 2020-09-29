SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame Attributes Covid-19 Spread To Pre-Game Meal

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly told ESPN senior college football writer Heather Dinich that a pre-game meal and a player that threw up on the sideline are believed to be the cause of the team's recent Covid-19 outbreak.

"Throughout our entire time together, we had not had one meal where we sat down together," Kelly told Dinich. "Everything was grab and go. We get into our game situation where we have pregame meal together, and that cost us. Big. We had somebody who was asymptomatic, and it spread like wildfire throughout our meeting area where we were eating and then it got guys in contact tracing."

Notre Dame will alter its pre-game meal operation moving forward and will now have it in a ballroom where they can guarantee better social distancing. 

The situation on the sideline was an interesting explanation from Kelly and shows the challenge in dealing with Covid-19. Kelly said a player threw up on the sideline and was treated for dehydration, but that player later tested positive for Covid-19. Whether or not his symptoms were related to Covid-19 or dehydration is unlikely something that can be determined, but it does present a challenge to medical personnel within the program.

To deal with that, Notre Dame is looking into having tests that can be administered on the sideline during games for any players dealing with symptoms that could be related to Covid-19.

"We have to think about giving antigen tests on the sidelines for stuff that we never thought of," Kelly said. "That's the kind of shifting sands in this whole thing, learning in-game what do you do, what don't you do. We test Friday nights, too, so you're hoping your PCR test is getting that, but it's still a 50-50 proposition if you're cooking over that time, so there's still a little bit of uncertainty."

Kelly noted that his team plans to get back to practice on Wednesday, and at least 90% of his team is expected to be available to practice by Saturday. All of this information further makes it clear that Notre Dame is in great position to play its October 10 home game against Florida State.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
chamgel
chamgel

Great news that the team will be healthy and get in a full week of practice before Florida State. Hopefully the rest of the season can go off without a hitch now

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Notre Dame Lands Top 100 Wide Receiver Deion Colzie .... Again

Notre Dame has landed 2021 wide receiver Deion Colzie .... again

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Escalibore

Notre Dame Receivers and Pass Game Must Improve In A Hurry

If Notre Dame wants to make a playoff run the Irish wideouts and pass game must get better quickly

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Thank You: A Message To The Irish Breakdown Community

It's been a year since we launched Irish Breakdown, so I wanted to give a big thanks to all of you!

Bryan Driskell

by

Polaris6

Notre Dame Football Had 18 Positive Covid-19 Tests Last Week

Notre Dame had 18 Covid-19 positives out of 273 tests last week.

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

What's Next At Cornerback For Notre Dame

A look at the present and future at cornerback after the commitment of Philip Riley from Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting

A look at what comes next for Notre Dame when it comes to recruiting the wide receiver position

Bryan Driskell

by

IrishinIowa

Notre Dame Film Room: Breaking Down WR Deion Colzie

Breaking down Notre Dame 2021 commit Deion Colzie, one of the nation's top wide receivers

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Offensive Line Starting To Show Dominance

The Notre Dame offensive line has played dominant football over the last six quarters

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Class Impact: Wide Receiver Deion Colzie To Notre Dame

Breaking down what the commitment of Deion Colzie means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell