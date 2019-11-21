Brian Kelly To Somewhere Else Rumors Already Starting

It's that time of the year.

Prepare yourself for rumor after rumor after rumor about opening coaching jobs and jobs that have yet to come open. One thing you can always count on is Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly finding his name in the rumor mill.

This is especially true when Notre Dame is good, and over the last three seasons Kelly has led the Irish to a 30-6 record.

Just prepare yourself for these rumors, but to use a quote that Kelly has taken a liking to this season .... "Ignore the noise."

Right now the Florida State job is the biggest opening, and with two games still left in the 2019 season we have already seen some interesting rumors swirling about that job, and Kelly's name how now been thrown into the discussion.

According to Bud Elliott and Ingram Smith of The NoleCast, "independent sources" have said that Florida State is interested in Kelly. In a report written by 247Sports writer Sam Marsdale, Kelly is a coach those in charge of the FSU coaching search have Kelly among their targets.

This comes after previous reports that former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops being hired was imminent, and the next rumor was that former Seminole great Deion Sanders - who has never coached a day of college football in his life - was a serious candidate.

Prepare yourself for more of these rumors, both with the NFL and college openings. Kelly is a successful and well-respected coach, so his name will always be floated when jobs come open. This has been going on almost every year going all the way back to 2012.

With Kelly and Notre Dame discussing an extension, I would expect we see even more of these rumors during the offseason. From a dollars and cents standpoint, it makes sense for Kelly and his representatives to have his name floated about, especially for jobs at big places like FSU and when NFL jobs come open.

I'd be willing to bet a steak dinner that any rumors that come up regarding Kelly over the next month or two are one of three things.

1) Others schools expressing their interest, sort of putting their toe in the water and gauging the temperature. It doesn't tell us anything about Kelly's actual interest, or whether or not he's looking around.

2) A representative of Kelly putting it out in an attempt to gain leverage in any negotiations with Notre Dame. Remember, Kelly's contract is up after the 2021 season, and we are at that point where negotiations for an extension have either begun, or will soon begin. I'd be shocked if at least preliminary discussions haven't already started, which means leverage is something both sides will likely be looking for.

3) Someone just making up a list and adding him because he's a highly successful coach that has proven himself more than capable of turning mediocre to bad programs and turning them into really, really good programs.

I'd be shocked if Kelly seriously thought about Florida State, and I'd be even more shocked if he was actually thinking about it right now while his team is finishing up the 2019 season.

That won't stop the rumors for circulating. But remember my advice, ignore the noise.

