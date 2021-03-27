Notre Dame Will Be Without Jarrett Patterson, Jacob Lacey and Kevin Austin For Spring Practice

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly announced that two players are out and another is unlikely to participate in the spring

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media following the team's first spring practice of the 2021 season, and he announced that two players will be out for the spring and another will be limited.

Kelly stated that veteran center Jarrett Patterson would not participate during the spring, which isn't much of a surprise. Patterson injured his foot in Notre Dame's November win over Boston College and missed the remainder of the season. According to sources, Patterson did not get a pin removed from his foot until March, so it was unlikely he would be available this spring.

Kelly also noted that junior defensive tackle Jacob Lacey would also be out during the spring as he battles back from a shoulder injury that limited him for much of the 2020 season. Getting Lacey back to full strength is a must for the Irish program. Not being available this spring isn't something that should limit Lacey as long as he can get back to full speed and full health by the fall.

The Notre Dame head coach also stated that senior wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. would "unlikely" participate in spring practice after he recovers from a foot injury that occurred twice during the season. Austin did not have surgery on his foot until after the 2020 season was completed, so it was always a question if he would be available this spring.

Kelly said that junior quarterback Brendon Clark would be able to throw during the spring but would likely not take any live reps during the spring period. Kelly said Clark had knee surgery following the ACC Championship game.

Kelly also said later in the press conference that he expects junior rover Paul Moala would be limited early in the spring but expects him to be taking part in 7-on-7 and other passing drills by the second half of spring practice. Moala was lost for the season in October after injuring his Achilles heel.

