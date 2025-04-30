Answer to Famous Notre Dame Football Trivia Question Enters Transfer Portal
A former Notre Dame wide receiver is again on the move as California wide receiver Tobias Merriweather has re-entered the transfer portal. Merriweather battled through injuries with California last season while spending both 2022 and 2023 at Notre Dame.
Merriweather played in 19 games for Notre Dame over those two seasons, hauling in 15 receptions for 325 yards and two touchdowns in that time. He recorded 11 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown for California last season.
Merriweather will have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up playing next. He hails from Vancouver, Wash. and unintentionally played a memorable role in Notre Dame football history.
Tobias Merriweather's Memorable Vist from Brian Kelly and Notre Dame Staff
Shortly after the 2021 regular season concluded with Notre Dame routing Stanford on the West Coast, part of the Notre Dame coaching staff remained out that way to get some recruiting in. One of those stops was at the residence of Merriweather and his family as head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees were among those on the visit.
As the story goes, Merriweather's family served burnt ends, deviled eggs and other foods for the visit that lasted roughly two-and-half hours. The visit seemed to have gone well aside from Kelly having to step out for a roughly 15-minute phone call at one point.
As it turned out that phone call wound up being rather important as news of Kelly leaving for Notre Dame broke moments after the Fighting Irish coaches left the Merriweather household.
All the best to Merriweather at his next collegiate stop.
For some reason I'm guessing that it won't come in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.