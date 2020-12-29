Brian Kelly Updates Notre Dame's Injury Status Ahead Of The Alabama Matchup

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly updated the latest with his team's injury situations as we get closer to the Rose Bowl matchup against Alabama. Of course starting center Jarrett Patterson is out for the season, but Kelly was able to update a couple of other players who will be back for the bowl game.

Kelly was first asked about safety Kyle Hamilton, who went down late in the ACC Championship loss to Clemson.

"Kyle has done a nice job," Kelly said when asked about his star safety's status. "We've really only had two practices. We'll have our third today, but he's done well. We got him some rest, which he needed. But I think he's done well, and I think he'll be able to play at a high level, which he'll need to, obviously."

Kelly was also asked about speedy wideout Braden Lenzy, who has been a non-factor this season while battling hamstring issues. Kelly seemed optimistic that Lenzy would not only be good to go in the Rose Bowl, but that he could be a factor.

"Braden Lenzy will help us," stated Kelly. "He's got speed, which you will need against this outstanding Alabama football team. He brings that element, and I think we'll be able to see that on Friday for us."

Finally, Kelly gave the latest on junior wide receiver Kevin Austin, who went down for the season in late October after re-injuring his foot.

"Kevin has managed the best he can in a difficult situation," explained Kelly. "He tried to get himself back in, now we're going to have to opt for the surgery ... He's going to come back from this and he's going to come back stronger, but it's just one of those things where he tried to come back from the break again and just wasn't going to be able to function at the level of that he's capable of playing at."

Austin broke his re-broke his foot in October, but Kelly said he would have surgery after the season. If I'm reading Kelly correctly it sounds like after his second injury to the foot the team again decided to go the rehab route in hopes of getting him on the field by the end of the season. It looks like that did not work and Austin will now have surgery on his foot over two months after he broke it for a second time.

Kelly was not asked about linebacker Bo Bauer, who also went down late in the game against Clemson. According to multiple sources, Bauer has been practicing with the team and is good to go.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter