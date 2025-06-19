Locked Down: How Notre Dame Football Is Building the Best Secondary Class in the Nation
Defensive Backs Coach Mike Mickens has already secured commitments from two outstanding secondary players: Ayden Pouncey and Chaston Smith. According to 247Sports, the two standouts are ranked 12th and 43rd, respectively.
Pouncey checks in at just under 6-3 and has the length and size necessary to be a ballhawk, yet a hard-hitting player. Chaston Smith, whom I've unfairly compared to Benjamin Morrison before, has nearly identical physical traits to Morrison's high-school measurements and length.
The two could end up being the best in the class, but more commitments are on the horizon. I've touched on how I think Nick Reddish would be a major commitment to pop soon for the Irish, but two more players are getting the buzz that could send them over the top.
Joey O'Brien - Safety
Committing in just a couple of days, and the discourse following his recent official visit to see Notre Dame football, O'Brien could be an upcoming major recruiting win for Marcus Freeman and Mike Mickens.
O'Brien is ranked just inside the 5-star threshold by 247Sports, and even that is massively underrating the standout safety. At 6-3 and 185 pounds, this kid is the definition of a ballhawk in the secondary.
Joey should, and rightfully so, be compared to Baltimore Ravens safety and former Irish star Kyle Hamilton. Even their recruiting rankings are shockingly similar. Hamilton was 15th overall on 247Sports and 60th in the composite, and O'Brien is currently ranked 30th overall by 247Sports and 65th in the composite.
Landing Joey O'Brien would be a huge recruiting win for the Irish, considering Penn State, Oregon, and Clemson have been pushing just as hard for the standout from Glenside, Pennsylvania.
Khary Adams - Cornerback
Notre Dame has been firmly in the mix for O'Brien for quite some time, and while they've had Adams on their radar, it didn't seem the feeling was entirely mutual.
After his most recent official visit, that has drastically changed. Both 247Sports and On3 recruiting insiders have projected Adams to end up with the Irish.
Adams hails from Towson, Maryland, and is yet another supremely talented recruit Mike Mickens has a real chance of securing. At 6-2 and 185 pounds with length, Adams already has the prototypical NFL cornerback build. Landing Adams would firmly put Notre Dame football recruiting in the mix to land 3 5-star prospects this recruiting cycle alone.
If the Irish can secure the commitments and signings of Nick Reddish, Joey O'Brien, and Khary Adams, they will be firmly in control of one of, if not the best, recruiting classes in the nation.