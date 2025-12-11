Notre Dame Add Blue Chip Defemder Ace Alston - Is His Teammate Next?

Ace Alston, one of the best cornerbacks in the class of 2027 has committed to play for Notre Dame and coaches Mike Mickens and Marcus Freeman.

Mike Mickens is on a completely different level right now than anyone else in the nation when it comes to recruiting and developing. Notre Dame’s lead pass defense coach and defensive backs coordinator is on a heater. Mickens has helped recruit and/or develop the likes of Benjamin Morrison, Xavier Watts, Leonard Moore, and Adon Shuler with more on the way.

After landing, in my opinion, the top two safeties in the class of 2026, Joey O'Brien and Ayden Pouncey, along with the top cornerback in the class in Khary Adams, coach Mickens is at it again.



Ace Alston is a supremely talented cornerback who checks in at 5’11” and 175 pounds. The number 11-ranked cornerback in the 247Sports composite rankings has an offer list of around 40 schools, including Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Indiana, and Missouri.

With Leonard Moore on the way out, and Notre Dame looking for more top tier talent to bring into the program, Alston will be the perfect fit. While it’s far from over in the recruiting process, given today’s college football landscape, Notre Dame’s 2026 class didn’t have a single decommitment.

Keep An Eye On

Watch out for Alston's teammate Antwoine Higgins, a 6'3" 215-pound linebacker who also hails from Anderson High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. The interest in Higgins has started to skyrocket lately and he's already been to Tennessee a handful of times.



That said, never underestimate the power of someone constantly in your ear about another school. Things can always change, for Alston too, but if the Irish push for a commitment from Higgins, they may very well end up with him in the fold.

Regardless, Alston is a massive addition to this class. He has speed, enough size, and insane talent that will help him flourish on the football field, especially under the tutelage of Mickens and Marcus Freeman. With time, he could be another in a long line of lockdown corners the Notre Dame football program has produced.

According to 247Sports, Alston is now the top recruit in of the Irish in the class of 2027. Their defensive recruiting has been on a hot streak lately and it doesn't show any signs of stopping. Ace will be a huge part of this touted defense in short order.