IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

CBS Mock Drafts Have Kmet And Okwara In Round One

Bryan Driskell

The analysts at CBS Sports have updated their mock drafts, and there was plenty of movement regarding former Notre Dame players. In three mock drafts we saw either tight end Cole Kmet or defensive end Julian Okwara in the first round.

Josh Edwards and Pete Prisco both had Kmet going in round one to the Green Bay Packers with the No. 30 overall pick.

Here is why Edwards views Kmet and the Packers as a fit.

"Green Bay lost Jimmy Graham then went all in on Austin Hooper, but could not get a deal done. In the first round, they add a young tight end that can grow and be a part of the organization for a long time."

Here is why Prisco sees the Packers adding Kmet to a Packer offense that also has former Irish standouts Equanimeous St. Brown and Dexter Williams.

"They have a big hole at the position and Kmet is the best of a so-so class. So why wait to take one if that's the case?"

This is an interesting fit for the Packers, and something I could see happening. I don't think the fact head coach Matt LaFleur coached for a season at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly will be a factor, but the need to add another weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers should.

Green Bay has a productive wideout in DaVante Adams, who caught 83 passes for 997 yards last season, but the rest of his weapons are solid at best. Green Bay also lost tight end Jimmy Graham, who signed with the rival Chicago Bears during the offseason.

The Packers drafted Jace Sternberger in the fourth round last year but he failed to catch a single pass in his rookie campaign. Kmet would give the Packers a big weapon, literally, for Rodgers.

Will Brinson has the Miami Dolphins taking defensive end Julian Okwara with the No. 26 overall pick, which is also in the first round.

Here is his reasoning:

The Dolphins are just loading up on the defensive line in this draft and I don't mind it one little bit, especially with what they've done on the secondary. If this defense is suddenly GREAT, Miami could end up being frisky in 2020.

Miami has three first-round selections due to trades with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans. He has the Dolphins taking Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick and South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw with the No. 18 overall pick.

The Dolphins are a 3-4 defense and they need pass rushers. and Okwara is a perfect fit for that kind of system, and one thing he projects to do at a high level at the next level is rush the quarterback.

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Podcast

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Biggest "What If" Moments Of Notre Dame Football

Looking at how things might have been different at Notre Dame the last 30 years if these five "what ifs" turned out different

Bryan Driskell

by

jackq1916

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Top Five Quarterbacks

Breaking down the five best quarterbacks I've seen at Notre Dame.

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Notre Dame Lands Texas DE David Abiara

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from talented defensive end David Abiara

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: How No Spring Impacts Notre Dame For 2020

Not having spring practice will impact every team differently, and we discuss how it impacts Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: David Abiara Commitment, OL Recruiting, Corner Recruiting And More

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast we discuss the commitment of DE David Abiara to Notre Dame and discuss the latest on Irish recruiting.

Bryan Driskell

by

Soillirish12

Notre Dame Is Now A Player For Talented Florida Defensive Back

Notre Dame offered athlete Terrion Arnold recently, and that will make the Irish factor in his recruitment.

Brian Smith

by

Brian Smith

Recruiting: Cornerback Ryan Barnes Is A Great Notre Dame Fit

Notre Dame recently offered cornerback Ryan Barnes, who is a strong ND fit on and off the field.

Jack Sullivan

by

IrishinIowa

Class Impact: David Abiara To Notre Dame

A look at what landing defensive end David Abiara means for the Notre Dame 2021 recruiting class.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Defensive End Recruiting In 2021

Now that David Abiara is in the mix, Notre Dame has some decisions to make at defensive end

Brian Smith

by

Bryan Driskell