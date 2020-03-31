CBS Mock Drafts Have Kmet And Okwara In Round One

The analysts at CBS Sports have updated their mock drafts, and there was plenty of movement regarding former Notre Dame players. In three mock drafts we saw either tight end Cole Kmet or defensive end Julian Okwara in the first round.

Josh Edwards and Pete Prisco both had Kmet going in round one to the Green Bay Packers with the No. 30 overall pick.

Here is why Edwards views Kmet and the Packers as a fit.

"Green Bay lost Jimmy Graham then went all in on Austin Hooper, but could not get a deal done. In the first round, they add a young tight end that can grow and be a part of the organization for a long time."

Here is why Prisco sees the Packers adding Kmet to a Packer offense that also has former Irish standouts Equanimeous St. Brown and Dexter Williams.

"They have a big hole at the position and Kmet is the best of a so-so class. So why wait to take one if that's the case?"

This is an interesting fit for the Packers, and something I could see happening. I don't think the fact head coach Matt LaFleur coached for a season at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly will be a factor, but the need to add another weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers should.

Green Bay has a productive wideout in DaVante Adams, who caught 83 passes for 997 yards last season, but the rest of his weapons are solid at best. Green Bay also lost tight end Jimmy Graham, who signed with the rival Chicago Bears during the offseason.

The Packers drafted Jace Sternberger in the fourth round last year but he failed to catch a single pass in his rookie campaign. Kmet would give the Packers a big weapon, literally, for Rodgers.

Will Brinson has the Miami Dolphins taking defensive end Julian Okwara with the No. 26 overall pick, which is also in the first round.

Here is his reasoning:

The Dolphins are just loading up on the defensive line in this draft and I don't mind it one little bit, especially with what they've done on the secondary. If this defense is suddenly GREAT, Miami could end up being frisky in 2020.

Miami has three first-round selections due to trades with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans. He has the Dolphins taking Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick and South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw with the No. 18 overall pick.

The Dolphins are a 3-4 defense and they need pass rushers. and Okwara is a perfect fit for that kind of system, and one thing he projects to do at a high level at the next level is rush the quarterback.

