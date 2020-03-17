Seven Notre Dame Players Listed In CBS Sports Mock Draft

Seven former Notre Dame players were placed in the latest full mock draft from CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso. Expect to see more full seven round mocks as we get closer to the April 23-25 NFL Draft.

Trapasso's mock draft was interesting to say the least. There are some Notre Dame players he is lower on than other analysts, and several former Irish players he seems higher on.

Tight end Cole Kmet was the first former Irish player in the mock draft, going No. 50 overall (2nd Round) to the Chicago Bears, Kmet's hometown team.

"Kmet has seam-stretching speed and flashed some YAC ability in 2019 for the Fighting Irish as a huge target."

I will continue to state that I will be quite surprised if Kmet falls this far in the draft. In fact, I still believe Kmet will end up somewhere in the late first round.

In a bit of a surprise, Trapasso has cornerback Troy Pride Jr. as the next Irish player in his mock draft, with Pride going No. 75 overall (3rd Round) to the Indianapolis Colts.

"Pride has all the athleticism you'd ever want in a cornerback, he just has problems finding the football at times."

Three spots later is defensive end Julian Okwara, who is slated to go No. 78 overall (3rd Round) to the Atlanta Falcons, a team that certainly has a need for a dynamic edge rusher.

"Okwara is a long, somewhat inconsistent, speed-to-power rusher with a fair amount of boom-or-bust to his game."

Up next is safety Alohi Gilman, who Trapasso has going No. 80 overall (3rd Round) to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Gilman is an average athlete for the safety spot but really produced -- especially in 2018 -- for the Fighting Irish."

The former Irish safety is not an average athlete. His testing times at the NFL Scouting Combine proves that, as does his film, so I strongly disagree with Trapasso on his analysis of Gilman. But when you consider how much Raiders GM Mike Mayock values character and leadership this selection would make a lot of sense.

There are four Notre Dame players in the third round of Trapasso's mock draft. The fourth is defensive end Khalid Kareem to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 92 overall.

"More defensive line talent for Baltimore. What Kareem lacks in athletic juice he makes up for with lead pipes for hands, and he's very active with them."

Trapasso has wide receiver Chase Claypool going in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick.

"Claypool showed shades of Vincent Jackson during his time at Notre Dame. On the field, he's not as fast as his timed speed, he plays to every inch of his huge frame."

I'll be shocked if Claypool falls this far. When I finish my draft preview of Claypool I'll explain why I disagree with the view that Claypool lacks the playing speed to match his 40-yard dash time.

I'll also be quite surprised if Claypool is the sixth Notre Dame player off the board, although if it does happen it means several players go much higher than expected and it will be a great draft for former Irish players.

The final Irish player in this mock draft is safety Jalen Elliott, who goes No. 193 overall (6th Round) to the Colts. That would mean a pair of former Irish players (Pride, Elliott) get to remain in-state, where they will team up with former Notre Dame star Quenton Nelson.