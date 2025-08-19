Chris Ash’s Notre Dame Defense Gearing Up to Dominate
The Notre Dame defensive standard must be upheld
New Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash knows what he is walking into. This isn't a rebuild situation. Ash is inheriting one of the best defensive units in the country in 2024, which is looking to be improved upon with more depth and athletic talent in 2025.
It's always important to start a season with a great defense. In Notre Dame's case, it'll be an absolute necessity for the Irish to defeat Miami and Texas A&M. The new Notre Dame QB will be starting his career in these games, and the lower the Irish defense can keep the scoring, the less pressure said QB will feel to need to be perfect to win.
What makes this particular defense different from recent ones is the potential star power. There aren't just a couple of studs among this unit, but rather multiple playmakers on all three levels waiting to shine.
The first line of defense
Along the defensive front, Ash can use a healthy rotation of players to keep everyone fresh without feeling as though production will drop off as a result. This is a major luxury that should help every player involved.
Bryce Young was a menace in his first season playing for the Irish and enters 2025 bigger, stronger, and with more confidence. I expect him to be in the Miami backfield early and often with players like Jason Onye, the scrappy Donovan Hinish, Gabe Rubio, Josh Burnham, and others looking to do the same.
Loaded Linebackers
Notre Dame has a terrific problem in the linebacker room. There are more really good players than there are positions for them all to play at the same time. A slimmed-down Drayk Bowen is fully prepared to lead this group of talented and athletic players that can all make plays.
2025 should be a breakout year for Jaylen Sneed to recognize his full potential, while players like KVA and Jaiden Ausberry are chomping at the bit to hit. This unit is deep, athletic, and confident. It'll be up to Chris Ash to determine the best down and distance roles for each of the gifted players in this group to get the most out of the overall unit.
Irish secondary expected to be a lockdown unit
Notre Dame went from being unable to stop anyone through the air for about 25 years to having the best pass efficiency defense in the country in 2024. What a fantastic turnaround. It's no state secret that both CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey have struggled at times this fall camp, and this secondary has a lot to do with that. Windows to throw into are small and short-lasting, a trend that should continue in Miami.
This unit is losing all-world secondary star Xavier Watts but has many long and athletic players waiting to do their part. Christian Gray and Leonard Moore will continue to ascend in their corner roles, while Adon Shuler takes charge of the safety group.
New additions such as Mark Zackery, Tae Johnson, and DaVonta Smith will also find defined roles and can more than hold their own. This unit is lean, mean, and long.
For the first time in a long time, all three levels of the Irish defense have star power. Anyone can make a game-changing play at any time, and I fully expect the Ash-led defense to at a minimum uphold the defensive standard of 2024 if not exceed it.