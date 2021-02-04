Notre Dame To Promote Chris O'Leary To Safeties Coach

Irish Breakdown has confirmed that Notre Dame is planned to fill out its 2021 football staff by promoting defensive graduate assistant coach Chris O'Leary to be the safeties coach, replacing the departed Terry Joseph. The news was first reported by Matt Freeman at Irish Sports Daily.

O'Leary spent the previous three seasons at Notre Dame, first as a defensive analyst and then as a defensive graduate assistant. He came to Notre Dame from Florida Tech, where he coached safeties in 2017. Prior to that he served two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Georgia State.

O'Leary is an Indiana native that played football at Indiana State.

Talking to a source, O'Leary is well respected by the players on the current roster, and his ability to relate on the entire depth chart, from starters to walk ons, earned him a great deal of trust with the players in that group. Based on the information I've been able to gather this sounds like a move that will be well-received by the current players on the roster.

Notre Dame has also had O'Leary on the road recruiting in the past, and he's considered a bright up-and-coming coach.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

