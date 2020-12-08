Report: Clark Lea Interviews For Vanderbilt Head Coach Opening

According to a report, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea interviewed for the head coach position at Vanderbilt

According to FootballScoop, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea for its head coach vacancy. The report said sources close to Vanderbilt said the interview happened on Sunday.

Lea graduated from Vanderbilt in 2004, and he played fullback for the Commodores. He began his career as a baseball player at Birmingham Souther before eventually landing in Nashville.

Lea is a native of Nashville, which combined with him playing at Vanderbilt makes it seem like a natural fit for him as the next head coach. The rub, however, is that Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candace Storey Lee recently said the Commodores would be looking for an offensive minded coach.

The Irish defensive coordinator has been at Notre Dame for four seasons, and the last three running the defense. He has built Notre Dame into one of the premier defensive units in the entire country. Lea's defenses were the driving forces behind Notre Dame's undefeated regular season in 2018 and was even better in 2020.

Vanderbilt fired head coach Derek Mason two weeks ago after a 41-0 dropped them to 0-8.

