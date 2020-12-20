Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Loss To Clemson

Top players from the Notre Dame loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship

Notre Dame lost its ACC Championship matchup against Clemson, dropping the game by a 34-10 margin.

There were some players that shined in the loss.

OFFENSE - Tight Ends

Stats: 7 catches, 92 yards, 13.1 YPC

it was a rough game for the Notre Dame offense, but the Irish tight ends were one of the few bright spots. Michael Mayer, Tommy Tremble and Brock Wright all had a number of strong moments.

Mayer converted a 3rd-and-5 and a 3rd-and-9 on Notre Dame's first drive, and converted a 3rd-and-8 in the fourth quarter. That would be all of Notre Dame's third-down conversion in this game. Mayer finished the game with five catches for 51 yards.

Tremble was targeted three times and caught passes each time. He got open on a drag route that went for 30 yards in the second quarter, and Tremble finished that play by hurdling a Tiger defender. He had another reception for 11 yards, and Tremble made an impressive catch to convert a 4th-and-6 in the third quarter, but the play was negated by a holding call.

Wright blocked well in the game, with his best coming on a jet sweep to Avery Davis that went for 18 yards.

DEFENSE - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker

Stats: 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Runner Up: S Kyle Hamilton

Owusu-Koramoah was a standout for the Irish defense. Clemson tried to avoid him, but whenever the Tigers did get the ball anywhere in his direction he made plays. Owusu-Koramoah tied for the team lead with six solo tackles and he led the defense with two stops behind the line.

The senior's range on the perimeter was impactful throughout the game, and he was extremely physical as a tackler and when it came to block destruction. Clemson tried to do a throwback deep ball against Owusu-Koramoah but he was all over the route.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jay Bramblett, Punter

Stats: 6 punts, 48.2 average, 4 inside the 20

Bramblett had an outstanding performance, averaging nearly 50 yards per boot and stopping four inside the 20-yard line. He certainly did his part when it came to helping the Irish win the field position battle.

