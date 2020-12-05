Notre Dame Coaches Leave Farewell Messages For Seniors
The Notre Dame football team plays its final game of the regular season when it takes on the Syracuse Orange. It's Senior Day, which means it will be the final game inside Notre Dame Stadium for a number of Fighting Irish players.
Notre Dame's football coaches took to social media to send good wishes to their players in advance of the matchup against the Orange. (Note: As more players are added they will be added to this story)
RB Cam Ekanayake
TE Brock Wright
TE Xavier Lezynski
TE Jack Henige
OL Robert Hainsey
OL Liam Eichenberg
OL Tommy Kraemer
DE Daelin Hayes
DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji
DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
DT Kurt Hinish
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
LB Drew White
LB Reed Gregory
LB David Adams
S Shaun Crawford
S John Mahoney
S Patrick Pelini
CB Nick McCloud
PK Jonathan Doerer
PK Dawson Goepferich
It will not be a traditional Senior Day since there will be so few fans in the stands. Players will not be running out to their parents like they did in past years, but Notre Dame is doing other things to try and make it a memorable day for the seniors.
