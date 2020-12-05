Notre Dame Coaches Leave Farewell Messages For Seniors

The Notre Dame coaches took to social media to leave goodbye message for their seniors playing games inside Notre Dame Stadium this weekend

The Notre Dame football team plays its final game of the regular season when it takes on the Syracuse Orange. It's Senior Day, which means it will be the final game inside Notre Dame Stadium for a number of Fighting Irish players.

Notre Dame's football coaches took to social media to send good wishes to their players in advance of the matchup against the Orange. (Note: As more players are added they will be added to this story)

RB Cam Ekanayake

TE Brock Wright

TE Xavier Lezynski

TE Jack Henige

OL Robert Hainsey

OL Liam Eichenberg

OL Tommy Kraemer

DE Daelin Hayes

DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

DT Kurt Hinish

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

LB Drew White

LB Reed Gregory

LB David Adams

S Shaun Crawford

S John Mahoney

S Patrick Pelini

CB Nick McCloud

PK Jonathan Doerer

PK Dawson Goepferich

It will not be a traditional Senior Day since there will be so few fans in the stands. Players will not be running out to their parents like they did in past years, but Notre Dame is doing other things to try and make it a memorable day for the seniors.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter