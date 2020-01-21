IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Cole Kmet Continues To Get First-Round Attention

Bryan Driskell

The more buzz you hear about former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet the more it becomes obvious why the talented pass catcher made the decision to leave for the NFL.

A mock draft without Kmet in the first round is a surprise at this point, and the latest to place the standout tight end in the first round is from Scott Wright at Draft Countdown.

Wright has Kmet going to the New England Patriots at No. 23 overall.

"A lack of playmakers on offense was an Achilles heel for the Pats, with their failure to to add any semblance of a replacement for Rob Gronkowski especially problematic. Look for New England to learn from that mistake and make a concerted effort to surround Tom Brady with weapons in his waning years. This is a relatively uninspiring year for tight end prospects but Kmet is the cream of the crop and should come off the board in the Top 50 picks. Durability is a concern with Kmet but when healthy he’s proven to be a well-rounded threat, excelling as both a pass catcher and blocker. To put his skill set in perspective, Kmet is somewhat of a cross between former Fighting Irish standouts Kyle Rudolph and Tyler Eifert. There is still some untapped upside as well since Kmet will now focus solely on the gridiron after splitting time as a pitcher on the baseball team in college."

Despite missing the first two games of the season, Kmet caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Kmet had the fifth-best single-season receptions mark and sixth-best single-season receiving yards mark for a Notre Dame tight end. Kmet’s six touchdown receptions tied for the most ever by an Irish tight end in a single season.

Kmet finished his Notre Dame career with 60 receptions for 691 yards and six scores.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Maven Insider: Latest On Notre Dame Football

Sharing the latest intel I've been able to gather about the Notre Dame football program.

Bryan Driskell

by

NDBEAST1088

Film Room: Breaking Down The Game Of Tyler Buchner

Breaking down and grading the play of 2021 quarterback Tyler Buchner

Bryan Driskell

by

Chief1

2020: Who Is Going, Who Is Staying

Breaking down who Notre Dame and its 2020 opponents lost early to the NFL, and who returns

Bryan Driskell

by

Thrillhouse

Breaking Down Notre Dame And The Final AP Poll

Despite a dominant six-game stretch to end the season the Irish were unable to climb up the rankings

Bryan Driskell

by

Thrillhouse

Analysis: Breaking Down Tommy Rees To Offensive Coordinator

A look at the pros and cons of the promotion of Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator at Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bob Rodes

Film Room: Breaking Down The Game Of Cane Berrong

Breaking down and grading Notre Dame 2021 tight end commit Cane Berrong

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Replace And Reload: Cornerback

Breaking down who returns for Notre Dame in its attempt to replace Troy Pride Jr.

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Tommy Rees Promoted To Offensive Coordinator

The third-year assistant coach has been promoted to run the offense

Bryan Driskell

by

dennis1946

Podcast: Breaking Down The OC Situation At Notre Dame

Talking about the hire of Tommy Rees to be the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Slobie

Senior Bowl Preview: Chase Claypool

Previewing what's at stake for former Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool at the Senior Bowl

Bryan Driskell