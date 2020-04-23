Cole Kmet In Round One Of Final Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft

Just hours before the 2020 NFL Draft, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has projected Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet to the Green Bay Packers with the 30th overall pick.

It continues a heavy trend in recent days of the former Irish standout being projected to go in the first round.

"Kmet is the only tight end with a chance to go in Round 1, and the Packers could get Aaron Rodgers some help in a pass-catcher and blocker. Did you know that Rodgers was the most recent skill position player Green Bay picked in the first round? And that was 2005. If Tee Higgins is still on the board, he could be another option."

Kmet to the Patriots at No. 23 has been a strong trend in the last 48 hours, but Kiper has Michigan center Cesar Ruiz heading there. He has the Packers taking Kmet, which would give them a talented weapon for the pass game, which is something star quarterback Aaron Rodgers certainly needs.

Green Bay doesn't have a strong group of pass catchers other than wide receiver Davante Adams, and they lost veteran tight end Jimmy Graham to the Chicago Bears during this offseason. Adding the Kmet, the clear No. 1 tight end in this draft, would give the Packer pass attack a much-needed boost.

The fact Kmet grew up a Bears fan would make this an intriguing story, but more important than the story, the fit would make a lot of sense for both Kmet and the Packers.

