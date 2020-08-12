IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame OT Cole Mabry To Retire From Football

Bryan Driskell

According to a source close to the situation, Notre Dame junior offensive tackle Cole Mabry will not be able to continue playing football due to an injury to his shoulder/neck area.

Mabry has been battling through this injury since last September. He's tried playing through it, he's done all the rehab possible, he's seen specialists and it just wouldn't go away. It started flaring up again during summer workouts, so the fear was it would only get worse once pads went on.

Mabry was expected to push for a rotation spot in 2020 with the hopes of being in position to battle for a starting role in 2021. This injury slowed his development and now has ended his career.

Talking to sources since the injury occurred, it's amazing that Mabry has lasted this long. My sources have indicated the Notre Dame training and medical staff has done a great job making sure he knew exactly what was going on, saw all the specialists he needed to see and exhausted every possible method to get him ready to play football again in a safe manner, but it just wouldn’t go away.

Mabry will likely now have his athletic scholarship turned into a medical hardship, which allows him to stay at Notre Dame and be on scholarship, but his scholarship won't count towards the 85-man limit. 

Mabry is a player that sources have said for two years is a hard worker and a well-respected teammate. He will certainly have some sort of role with the program this season. Mabry, I'm told, has a very close relationship with line coach Jeff Quinn, so don't be surprised to see him around the team in the same fashion as Alex Bars was after his injury in 2018 and the way Hunter Bivin was when his career was over.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
Polaris6
Polaris6

Wish Cole the best of luck, he can still be a very valuable teammate. Go Irish

MDLambert
MDLambert

Very unfortunate situation for Cole Mabry. Glad that he is making this decision now rather than too late.
Once an Irish, always an Irish!

Jacob15
Jacob15

Three medical disqualifications for Notre Dame: WR Isaiah Robertson, OL Cole Mabry and grad transfer RB Trevor Speights.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CLASS IMPACT: OL Rocco Spindler To Notre Dame

Breaking down the commitment of OL Rocco Spindler to Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Escalibore

BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Top 100 OL Rocco Spindler

Notre Dame has picked up a big time commitment from standout offensive lineman Rocco Spindler

Bryan Driskell

by

allenm5333

ACC Plans To Move Forward With Football ... For Now

A CBS Sports report stated that leadership in the ACC plans to move forward with football amid growing calls to cancel the season

Bryan Driskell

by

norfolkirish

ACC Medical Advisor Explains Decision To Keep Pressing Forward

Dr. Cameron Wolfe of Duke University explained to The Daily why he is advising the ACC its possible to play football in the fall

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Looking Ahead: Notre Dame Offensive Line Depth Chart

With Rocco Spindler on board its time to look at Notre Dame's future offensive line depth chart

Bryan Driskell

by

Balddomer

Notre Dame Running Back Trevor Speights Goes On Medical Scholarship

The Stanford transfer's career is over after transferring to Notre Dame in the spring

Bryan Driskell

by

Jacob15

Big Ten Cancels Its 2020 Football Season, What Comes Next?

The Big Ten has canceled its 2020 fall football season and will attempt to play in the spring

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Three Camp Questions For The Notre Dame Offense

There are three major questions that must be answered on offense if Notre Dame is going to compete for a title

Bryan Driskell

by

hank21usa

Future Looking Bright For The Notre Dame Offensive Line

Landing guard Rocco Spindler has given the future offensive line a huge boost

RPalmeri

by

Jpirish58