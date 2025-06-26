BREAKING: Elite 2026 TE Ian Premer has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 230 TE from Great Bend, KS chose the Fighting Irish over Iowa State, Kansas, & Kansas State



He’s ranked as a Top 25 Recruit (No. 3 TE) in the ‘26 On300https://t.co/ZZWiPvEQVg pic.twitter.com/CHJcR2X85p