Notre Dame: Three Defensive Coordinator Candidates To Consider

There are three defensive coordinators that Notre Dame could, or should, look at

Notre Dame will be looking for a new defensive coordinator this offseason after it became clear that the man that currently holds that job, Clark Lea, was going to leave after the season to become the Vanderbilt head coach.

Below are the top candidates I believe Kelly will or should pursue.

MIKE ELSTON, NOTRE DAME DEFENSIVE LINE COACH

The Case: Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has a long track record of promoting from within (Chuck Martin, Mike Denbrock, Tommy Rees, Jeff Quinn, Clark Lea … sort of). He also has shown that he values loyalty, and there isn’t a more loyal person at Notre Dame than Elston.

Elston has been one of Lea’s key allies during the recent built, and Notre Dame has developed one of the nation’s best lines the last three years, and despite losing top players each year the line keeps getting better and better.

Elston has never been a defensive coordinator, at least not officially. Although Greg Hudson got the coordinator title following the 2016 firing of Brian VanGorder, I was told at the time and told following that season that Elston was actually the person calling the shots. If you recall, Notre Dame gave up 31.8 points per game and 455.8 yards per game in the first four games, but after Elston took over the Irish gave up just 19.5 points per game and 398.5 yards per game in the next eight games.

The Irish defense also shaved almost 30 rushing yards per game off their per game average and a half a yard off their per play average.

If Kelly decides to follow his normal method and hire from within there really is only one candidate that would make sense, and it would be Elston. He’s been a loyal soldier and his work on the defensive line in recent seasons has been tremendous. This move would make a lot of sense.

MARCUS FREEMAN, CINCINNATI DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

The Case: My personal preference is to hire from outside the program, and that is almost always the case. It’s about a belief in wanting a new voice, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the current Notre Dame coaches. If Kelly did go outside the program there is no doubt Freeman would be my top choice.

Freeman is an up-and-coming star in the coaching ranks that has been running the Cincinnati defense for four season. Learning under Luke Fickell is a major bonus, but Freeman has shown adaptability at Cincinnati as well.

Cincinnati has given up just 15.0 points per game this season, down from 31.8 in his first season. He inherited a squad that gave up 26.9 and 31.2 points in the two seasons prior to his arrival. Cincinnati ranks 5th in scoring defense, 9th in total defense and 17th in rushing defense.

The Bearcats finished 24th in scoring defense in 2019 and 8th in 2018.

Freeman has built up a reputation as a top-notch recruiter and teacher, and he went from a four-down alignment to a three-down in recent seasons, showing adaptability. He would be able to go back to his four-down roots at Notre Dame, and the transition into what he wants to do would be smooth in my view.

JON HEACOCK, IOWA STATE DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

The Case: If Kelly were to go outside the program and with someone familiar we could see Heacock become an option. He was reported to have interviewed for the job when Elko left, but Kelly ultimately went with Lea, and that was the right decision.

Despite playing in a high-octane conference, Heacock has built a quality defense that is one of the best in the conference. Iowa State ranks 27th in scoring defense this season, giving up just 21.3 points per game, which is impressive in that league. The Cyclones also rank 25th in total defense and 10th in rushing defense.

When you consider the constant deficit in talent that Iowa State is working with it makes those numbers look even more impressive. Heacock - like Freeman - isn’t working with players like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Daelin Hayes and Kyle Hamilton in Ames.

Heacock has a multiple and aggressive defense, and the transition to Notre Dame would be relatively easy.

There will be other candidates to look at, and as they come up I will break them down as well.

